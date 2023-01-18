PwC: Most CEOs expect global economic growth to decline

A big majority of CEOs (73%) worldwide believe global economic growth will decline in the next 12-months, the most pessimistic outlook in over a decade, according to PwC Global CEO Survey. Nearly 40 per cent of CEOs think their organisations will not be economically viable in a decade. The pattern is consistent across a range of sectors, including telecommunications (46%), manufacturing (43%), healthcare (42%) and technology (41%), the survey noted. CEOs are also seeing multiple direct challenges to profitability within their own industries over the next 10-years. More than half (56%) believe changing customer demand/preferences will impact profitability, followed by changes in regulation (53%), labour/ skills shortages (52%), and technology disruptions (49%). Inflation, macroeconomic volatility and geopolitical conflict top CEOs’ concerns.
Related Articles
NGX: Creating investment habit in Nigerians
The gradual crowding out of foreign investors from Nigeria’s capital market is becoming noticeable as local investors’ participation is fast increasing while the assurance of credible 2023 general elections is also boosting investor confidence. From all indications, the Nigerian stock market has continued to defy increased political activities in various political parties as momentum gathers […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Remita eases sales of WAEC, GCE forms
As part of its commitment to making registration for the second series of the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE GCE) for private candidates seamless, Remita, has commenced the sales of the examination ePINs on its portal. Prospective candidates can pay for their ePINs through any of the many options on Remita, including […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AIICO’s Fajemirokun ranked most prominent insurance CEO
.Efekoha, Ahmed, Odukale listed The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, AIICO Insurance Plc, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, has been recognised as the most prominent and visible chief executive officer in the insurance industry during the month of August. He was listed in an independent media performance audit and analysis carried out by P± Measurement […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)