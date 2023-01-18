PwC: Most CEOs expect global economic growth to decline

A big majority of CEOs (73%) worldwide believe global economic growth will decline in the next 12-months, the most pessimistic outlook in over a decade, according to PwC Global CEO Survey. Nearly 40 per cent of CEOs think their organisations will not be economically viable in a decade. The pattern is consistent across a range of sectors, including telecommunications (46%), manufacturing (43%), healthcare (42%) and technology (41%), the survey noted. CEOs are also seeing multiple direct challenges to profitability within their own industries over the next 10-years. More than half (56%) believe changing customer demand/preferences will impact profitability, followed by changes in regulation (53%), labour/ skills shortages (52%), and technology disruptions (49%). Inflation, macroeconomic volatility and geopolitical conflict top CEOs’ concerns.

