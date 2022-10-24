PwC Nigeria announces winners of 2022 Media Excellence Awards

PwC Nigeria recently announced the winners of its 2022 Media Excellence Awards. According to a press release, the winners include, Tunde Ajaja of Punch, who won the Tax & Fiscal Policy category; Isaac Anyaogu of Business Day, who won the Finance & Capital Markets category; Odinaka Anudu of ICIR, who won the SME category and Kunle Adebajo of Humangle Media, who won the Business & Economy Reporting category.

In his opening remarks at the virtual event, Uyi Akpata, Country Senior Partner, PwC Nigeria, commented: “For about nine years now, PwC Nigeria has focused attention and resources on enhancing the quality of media reporting in Nigeria as part of our corporate responsibility strategy. “We started with the annual Capability Enhancement Workshops for Journalists, which has trained over 500 journalists in the last nine years.

We then also introduced the Media Excellence Awards as a platform to reward those who produce exceptional reports across all media channels. “Our efforts, in this regard, is in recognition of the critical role the media plays in society, especially in deepening democracy and developing all facets of our national lives.

We hope that these awards continue to motivate journalists working in Nigeria to take a greater interest in business reporting, which is key to the economic development of our country and aim for excellence while at it. When we achieve this, we will have fulfilled our purpose as a firm, which is to build trust in society and solve important problems.”

The awards, now in its seventh year, celebrates and rewards excellence in business reporting in the following categories, Tax & Fiscal Policy, Finance & Capital Markets, SMEs and Business & Economy Reporting.

The first-place winners in each category receive a cash prize of N500, 000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira), while second and third-placed winners receive N150,000 and N50,000, respectively.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...