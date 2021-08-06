Business Top Stories

PwC: Nigerian CEOs among best paid in Africa

Chief executives of Nigerian-listed companies are among sub-Saharan Africa’s highest earners, according to a new remuneration report by PwC. In the report released yesterday, the accounting firm said that the median value of total-guaranteed packages, which includes base pay and benefits, for the heads of Nigerian companies is $323,000.

That’s the highest among seven sub-Saharan African countries excluding South Africa and is based on data published by 382 companies, it said. Chief financial officers in Nigeria are also among the best paid in the region, with median earnings of $219,000, according to PwC.

Nigeria is home to the continent’s biggest building- materials producer, Dangote Cement Plc, owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote. The country has the biggest companies by market value on the continent, outside South Africa, in the food and beverage, banking and energy industries, through Nestle Nigeria plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Co and Seplat Energy plc. However, the market capitalisation of Nigeria’s stock exchange is $49 billion, compared with South Africa’s $1.1 trillion bourse, which boasts the biggest listed company in Africa, Naspers.

