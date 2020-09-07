PwC pledges support for Nigerian journalists

Leading professional services firm, PwC Nigeria has praised journalists in the country for continuing to play their role of informing and educating the public even during this period of coronavirus pandemic.

The firm made the commendation at its annual Capability Enhancement Workshop for journalists. The half-day workshop which held virtually in line with COVID-19 protocols around large gatherings, had participants from traditional broadcast, print and new media platforms.

The annual workshop, which is now in its seventh year, is a key component of PwC’s Corporate Responsibility strategy. It was instituted in recognition of the very important role of the media in society and in particular, the role that the media in Nigeria has and continues to play in informing and educating the public.

“Our support for the media through this workshop and the media excellence award is in line with our purpose which is to build trust in society and solve important problems. It is a demonstration of our strong belief that for the Nigerian people to enjoy good governance, the media must perform its role optimally and professionally and this is reflected in the quality of reporting, in the capacity of individual journalists to carry out research and investigations, in the independence of editorial judgments, and in their ability to use technology as an enabler.

As a firm, we have been supporting various stakeholders in their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and this is one of such interventions” said Taiwo Oyedele, Fiscal policy Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC in his opening remarks at the session.

This year, the topics discussed at the workshop were determined by the participants who made their pick from a pool at the point of registration. The topics include: “Economic sustainability: Tracking and reporting the metrics that matter” facilitated by Dr. Andrew S. Nevin, Partner and Chief Economist, PwC Nigeria.

The session observed with examples, the issues with merely regurgitating data and statistics without providing sufficient context or insights, which readers often find to be of little use.

He pointed participants to track key metrics such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and other policy pronouncements of governments which they can use to benchmark their analysis of NBS statistics and enrich their general reporting on the economy.

Editor-in-Chief at Stears Business, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, facilitated a session on, “Journalism and the new normal: challenges and opportunities,” during which he shared the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on news consumption patterns and what this means for the fortunes of journalists and their media houses.

The third session titled, “CAMA 2020, Nigeria’s competitiveness and ease of doing business,” was led by Taiwo Oyedele who provided an overview of the new law which he noted is the most important business regulation in Nigeria especially as it has significant impact on doing business, competitiveness, attracting investments, and economic growth.

