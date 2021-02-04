PwC to FG: Tackle visible distortions for improved economy

Leading professional services firm, PwC Nigeria, has urged the Federal Government to address the country’s big three distortions, exchange rate, power, and subsidies to boost the economy this year.

Similarly, PwC stated that there was greater need for government to prioritise climate change as Nigeria holds as much as $900 billion worth of dead capital in residential real estate and agricultural land. Andrew S. Nevin (Ph.D.), Partner and Chief Economist, PwC Nigeria, made this known in a chat during the PwC Nigeria’s executive roundtable on the Finance Act 2020 and Economic Outlook for 2021 in Lagos.

He disclosed key areas that policymakers and businesses needed to consider in 2021 for economic growth. According to him, Nigeria must as a priority find its development path, add-ing that achieving this will include finding innovative ways to act in unlocking Nigeria’s vast dead assets to stimulate growth, harnessing the power of the Diaspora, driving export growth through services, spreading growth across the country, not just in a few urban centres, improving the country’s low investment and gross capital formation. Others are, moving its thriving informal sector to the formal sector, improving on the business environment, and ease of doing business, addressing Nigeria’s big three distortions (exchange rate, power, and subsidies), shifting its focus from the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) lens to Sustainable Development Goals, and prioritising climate change.

Nigeria holds as much as $900 billion worth of dead capital in residential real estate and agricultural land. According to him, the value of the Federal Government’s abandoned properties alone, according to the Nigerian Institute of Builders, is projected to be about N230 billion. Nevin added about a half of Nigeria’s population lived in cities, of which almost 80 per cent of them are living in substandard conditions.

“Finding the political will to act and unlock Nigeria’s dead real estate assets will have a transformative impact on the lives of Nigerians,” he said. He furthet explained that out of the 10 themes, another important theme to consider was Nigeria’s Gross Fixed Capital Formation, which in 2019, stands at less than 20 per cent. He added that PwC estimated that Nigeria would need an investment rate of at least 26 per cent – 28 per cent of GDP to achieve seven per cent growth.

Nigeria’s economy, the chief economist further noted, was distorted by the exchange rate, fuel subsidy regime; and the power sector. Addressing these three big distortions will be taking the giant step to restructuring the country’s economy holistically, achieving the seven per cent GDP growth, and improving the lives of the average Nigerian.

