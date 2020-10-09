Business

PwC: Unemployment rate to hit 30% amid Covid-19 crisis

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Citing the effects of coronavirus (Covid- 19) pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (Pwc) has predicted that Nigeria’s unemployment rate will increase to 30 per cent by Q4’20. The firm, which made the forecast in its “Nigeria Economic Alert” report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, said the projection was based on how the coronavirus crisis will impact the country’s economy.

According to the report, “PwC estimates that unemployment could reach 28 per cent in Q3’20 and 30 per cent by Q4’20. This estimate is based on the following assumptions: An estimated real GDP of about N280,000 is required to absorb a single employed person from Q2’20 to Q4’20 due to the economic effects of Covid-19. We assume that the GDP will shrink by 5.4 per cent (IMF). The labour force could grow to over 80million by Q4’20.” Noting that the Federal Government was anticipating 39.4million job losses by December this year due to the pandemic, the firm stated in the report that while tackling Nigeria’s high unemployment rate is not a simple task, implementing economic reforms would go a long way in addressing the issue.

It stated: “The high rate of unemployment in Nigeria is not easy to solve, but PwC believes there is a path forward. For a start, there must be a commitment to labour programmes enshrined in the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) and the National Economic Policy.

