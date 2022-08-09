Pyrates Confraternity: Soyinka condemns rally mocking 2023 presidential candidate

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka has condemned the rally by some members of the Pyrates Confraternity targetting a presidential candidate in the 2023 election. He described the display as “a dubious political outing,” stressing that he was not involved in “that public performance, nor in any way associated with the sentiments expressed in the songs.”

Soyinka, who stated this in a statement he signed and issued on Monday, noted that: “Like any oth- er civic group, the Pyrates Confraternity is entitled to its freedom of expression, individually or collectively, so also, is Wole Soyinka in his own person.”

The statement entitled: “interim statement on a dubious political outing”, and made available to the New Telegraph, read in part: “My attention has been drawn to a video clip making internet rounds, of a dancing and chanting group, in red and white cos- tume, purportedly members of the Pyrates Confraternity.

The display acidly targets a presidential candidate in the awaited 2023 elections. Since the whole world knows of my connection with that fraternity, it is essential that I state in clear, unambiguous terms, that I am not involved in that public performance, or in any way associated with the sentiments expressed in the songs. “Like any other civic group, the Pyrates Confraternity is entitled to its freedom of expression, individually or collectively.

So also, is Wole Soyinka in his own person. I do not interfere in, nor do I attempt to dictate the partisan political choices of the Confraternity. I remain unaware that the association ever engages in a collective statement of sponsorship or repudiation of any candidate.”

The renowned playwright, novelist, poet, and essayist described such engagement as “a new and bizarre development, fraught with unpredictable consequences. “In addition, let me make the following cultural affirmation. I have listened to the lyrics of the chant intently and I am frankly appalled. I find it distasteful. I belong to a culture where we do not mock physical afflictions or disabilities Very much the contrary.

The Yoruba religion indeed designates a deity, Obatala, as the divine protector of the afflicted, no matter the nature of such affliction. This sensibility is engrained in us from childhood and remains with us all our lives. It operates on the principle of mortal frailty to which all humanity remains vulnerable.

“One of my favourite authors, about whom, by a coincidence, I had cause to write quite recently, was CLR James, author of ‘The Black Jacobins, Beyond A Boundary etc. etc.’. I called him my ideological uncle.

He suffered from Parkinson’s Disease, but remained alert, lucid and combative for decades after the onset of the disease. We interacted politically at the Tanzanian pan-African Congress, the Dakar Festival of Negro Arts and a number of other cultural and political fora.

We met frequently in his lifetime, dined together in restaurants, despite his challenge. it would be unthinkable, and a desecration of his memory to be part of any activity that mocked his affliction. “A further statement will be issued when he has made further enquiries into this strange, uncharacteristic outing of the association.”

