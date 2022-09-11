Pyrates Confraternity unveils 70th anniversary mascot

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) has kick-started a series of events to commemorate its 70th anniversary. Founded in 1952, Pyrates Confraternity prides itself as the first student club on any Nigerian Campus.

In the event held at Radisson Hotels, Ikeja Lagos, the National Capon, Mr. Abiola Owoaje, was joined by other executive members to unveil the theme and logo for this year’s Founders’ day celebrations.

In his opening address, Owoaje said the Friday’s event was a prelude to a series of activities lined up for the 70th anniversary, which he said would last for months.

Themed “70 years of service to immunity”, the ‘NAS Capone’ explain that this year’s celebration will be parked with various activities geared towards showcasing the stateliness of the Organisation, its humanitarian journey in the last 70 years, and resoluteness to continue to fight for equity and fairness in the Nigerian society.

