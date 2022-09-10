News

Pyrates Confraternity unveils 70th-anniversary mascot 

Adeyinka Adeniji

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) has kick-started a series of events to commemorate its 70th anniversary.

Founded in 1952, Pyrates Confraternity prides itself as the first student club on any Nigerian university campus.

In the event held at Radisson Hotels, Ikeja Lagos, the National Capon, Mr. Abiola Owoaje, was joined by other executive members to unveil the theme and logo for this year’s Founders’ Day celebrations.

In his opening address, Owoaje said Friday’s event was a prelude to a series of activities lined up for the 70th anniversary, which he says would last for months.

Themed: “70 years of service to immunity”, the ‘NAS Capone’ explain that this year’s celebration will be parked with various activities geared towards showcasing the stateliness of the organisation, its humanitarian journey in the last 70 years, and resoluteness to continue to fight for equity and fairness in the Nigerian society.

“We shall also use the period, especially as we inch closer to the 2023 elections to continue our push for a just society where no one would be a victim of colour, gender, or creed” Adding that the most befitting peak would be innings being a pre-election year.

“We shall through our celebrations join Nigerians to demand free, fair, and credible elections in 2023. This, will be the most fitting climax of the celebrations,” he said.

 

Reporter

