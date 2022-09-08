News

Pyrates fault suspension of Ogun Assembly plenary over Speaker

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The National Association of Seadogs aka Pyrates Confraternity has faulted the suspension of plenary by the Ogun State House of Assembly over the trial of Speaker Olakunle Oluomo over his N2. 475 billion fraud case. Oluomo was arrested last week Thursday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Murtala Muhammad Airport, Lagos, over allegations of corruption. Following the arrest of the Speaker, the lawmakers suspended their sittings indefinitely. Oluomo was later arraigned at the Federal High Court in Lagos for 11 counts of conspiracy, forgery, and stealing. Others arraigned alongside him were the Clerk of the House, Taiwo Adeyemo, and Oladayo Samuel, the Director of Finance. In a statement by the Capoon of Ash Montana Deck of NAS, Mr. Ayodele Adebesin, the association expressed dismay at the suspension of the sittings of the legislative arm of government in the state, describing it as a breach of trust.

 

