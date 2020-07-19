Pyrates sensitises Nigerians, says virus is real …demands accountability from FG, states

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), has appealed to Nigerians to deter from living carelessly and violating the guidelines put in place by the Federal Government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, stressing that the virus was real and dangerous.

NAS also known as Pyrates Confraternity, made the appeal yesterday at a public sensitization campaign across the globe, with the aim of sensitizing Nigerians across spectra on Covid-19, challenges, mitigation and management.

The NAS, President, Zuma chapter, Anderson Oseh explained that the association has taken up the responsibility as part of one of its cardinal objective, comradeship and chivalry, which he said engenders the strong, the privileged, and the informed to protect and enlighten the weak and the uninformed.

While lamenting the rising number of deaths in Nigeria, the psychological trauma suffered by families of the deceased and the negative socio-economic impact nations have suffered, he urged the citizenry to ignore insinuations in some quarters that the virus was a fraud.”

He said: “Covid-19 is very real and community transmission is very rife, and citizens, we must at all times follow and obey all safety protocols for our collective safety and wellbeing”

Also speaking, the President of Rockies Deck (Canada Chapter), Mr. Ogom Ugorji, who decried the gross negligence of the nation’s health infrastructure by both the federal and state governments, noted that the devastating effect of the virus would serve as a wake-up call for governments at all levels to provide the necessary infrastructure for healthcare delivery.

