Pyrates to govs: Implement El-Rufai Electoral Reform on e-voting

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi Comment(0)

The National President of National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) and Regional Coordinator ‘Our votes count Initiative’ North West Zone, Mr. Henry Nduka Onyiah, has called on the remaining state governments to go beyond appreciating the Kaduna State Government and begin to take concrete intractable steps towards implementing an electoral system that has electronics voting machines.

 

In a statement signed by the National President and made available to Sunday Telegraph, Nduka said that if other 35 State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECS) can implement what the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission did in their last local government elections, it will be a cornerstone upon which successive layers of technology maybe built while there  would be sanity in the electoral system.

 

He said: “You see if this significant achievements of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission serves as a clarion call to the 35 other states to sit-up to innovative and proactive with delivery better electoral experience and confidence, which the 35 states must regards the Kaduna State election as a tested and confirmed proof of concept.”

 

Furthermore, he stated that building and strengthening the institution of governance as well as Law and Order are vital to engendering increasing confidence among the electorate especially among the youth.

 

There needs to be publicly visible and consistently implement a zero-tolerance for impunity and breach of the code of conduct for public officers.

 

This would consistently remind the elected that they are indeed servants of the electorate and not masters.”

