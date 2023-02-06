Business

PZ appoints CFO

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has appointed Brian Egan as an Interim Chief Finance Officer (CFO). A corporate disclosure signed by the Company Secretary, Jacqueline Ezeokwelume, said his appointment follows the resignation of Zubair Momoniat as chief finance officer of the company on December 31, 2023. He obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a postgraduate diploma in professional accounting from the University College, Dublin. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland. Brian has held the role of CFO of public companies listed in London on the FTSE 250 and other international stock exchanges including the Nigerian Exchange Limited and Ventures Exchange in Canada. He has broad corporate finance experience and has worked with international FMCGs, logistics, manufacturing, retail, and mining. Also, he is an expert at delivering strong financial management, leadership, and control to support commercial growth and transformational change.

 

