PZ Cussons Foundation supports Lagos in fight against coronavirus

he PZ Cussons Foundation, in keeping up with its promise to extend its support for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria by encouraging hand washing, recently donated soaps to the Lagos State Ministry of Health towards controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The donation was received by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye.

 

PZ Cussons Foundation had previously  donated soaps to over 40,000 people in six major cities across Nigeria in collaboration with the Foundation for Refugee Economic Empowerment (FREE), a UK and Nigerian Charity that aims to provide high quality, timely, accountable, and inclusive humanitarian assistance to displaced persons towards enabling them to return to normal and sustainable productive lives. The Foundation made a promise to extend this gesture to other areas of the country affected by the pandemic, one which it has now fulfilled.

 

 

Speaking on the donation in Lagos, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Foundation, Professor Eyitayo Lambo, said: “After learning that one of the simplest ways to stay protected against the coronavirus is by consistent hand washing with soap, we made a commitment to support the effort of government in its fight against the spread of the virus. We started with the North as there were quite a number of vulnerable persons there. We have now extended similar support to Lagos seeing how we have recently experienced a surge in the number of cases in the state.”

 

 

According to him, the goal is to support the tremendous efforts of the Lagos State Government, as well as encourage Lagosians to stay protected by washing their hands regularly.

 

 

While receiving the donation from the PZ Cussons Foundation, The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye, said: “This is quite a laudable gesture from the PZ Cussons Foundation and it would definitely go a long away in supporting our efforts in preventing the further spread of the coronavirus in Lagos State.”

 

 

Proper sanitation and hand washing with soap remains an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent diseases. Therefore, on behalf of the Lagos State Ministry of Health and the Lagos State Government, I want to say thank you to PZ Cussons Foundation for their support.”    

 

 

