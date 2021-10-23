PZ Cussons returns to profitability as revenue rises 23%

PZ Cussons Plc, a major British manufacturer of personal healthcare products and consumer goods, has declared a 23 percent growth in revenue in the financial year ended May 31, 2021. Revenue, according to the audited financial report made available through the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) increased from N66.99billion in the preceding financial year to N82. 58billion in the financial period ended May 31, 2021.

The company bounced back to profitability from a loss of N7.21billion in the financial year ended May 31, 2020 to N1.70billion, representing 124 percent jump in the review financial year. Before tax, profit increased by 143 percent from a loss of N7.94billion as at May 2020 to N3.44billion in May 2021. Equity holders of the parent company of PZ Cussons plc moved from a position of loss in the preceding financial year to gain in the just ended financial year.

The shareholders have to their credit N1.48billion compared to a loss of (N6.89billion) in the preceding financial year. While the company’s share capital remain unmoved at N1. 99billion, total equity increased by 4 percent from N33.26billion to N34.55billion in the review period. The prospect for shareholders to get dividend in the years ahead became brighter as earnings per share moved up by 121 percent from a loss position of (174kobo) to 37Kobo per share as at May 31, 2021.

The company reduced its staff strength by 138 persons or -9 percent in the financial year, perhaps to cut down on its administrative cost. Meanwhile shareholders lost -4 percent in terms of capital depreciation on the shares of the company as price dropped from N5.5 per share to N5.3 per share at the end of the audited financial year 2021. The principal activities of the PZ Cussons group are the manufacture, distribution and sale of a wide range of consumer products and home appliances through owned depots. These products are leading brand names throughout the country in detergent, soap, cosmetics, refrigerators, freezers and air-conditioners. The group also distributes products of Nutricima Limited, Harefield Industrial Nigeria Limited and PZ Wilmar Food Limited (Now PZ Wilmar Limited as PZ Wilmar Food Limited was absorbed by former during the year).

