PZ Cussons sustains loss on operational costs

The real sector of the economy has continued to battle with operational challenges and this has impacted negatively on the profit margin of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc. Chris Ugwu writes

Like any other sector in Nigerian economy, 2020 was not an impressive year for the manufacturing sector, following high costs of operations occasioned by COVID-19, which ravaged the economy.

With the recent development, analysts believe 2021 doesn’t look much different for the sector either, as the world battles with second wave of the pandemic, which has heightened volatility in the economy.

This is because in spite of efforts by government to create an enabling environment for investment, the exchange rate volatility and its attendant effects have impacted businesses negatively.

The increase in exchange rate has forced manufacturers to borrow at a high rate, thereby increasing cost of production, made worse by infrastructure deficiency, which has inevitably transferred the high production cost to consumers and making manufacturers less competitive, shrinking their profit margins, as naira devaluation takes its toll on imported raw materials.

Aside increased cost of raw materials, some manufacturers, especially multinational consumer goods companies, which have taken up foreign currency liabilities, are also groaning under the pressure of increased cost of the dollar. Some of these companies plan their cash flows well in advance and they can’t easily adjust to currency fluctuations.

The exchange rate volatility and difficulty in accessing dollars have resulted in companies less profitable while marginal ones are suffering. Also, challenges of erratic supply of public electricity, weak logistics, insecurity and other high costs of operations attributable to poor infrastructure have continued to make the business operating environment difficult, especially the real sector of the economy.

One of the companies affected is PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, which has for considerable period seen drop in earnings. The company, which ended its financial year in May 2020 with loss after tax of N7,239 billion, finished the first quarter of the year unimpressive with sustained loss in net earnings to what market watchers attributed to weak consumer demands, stiffer competition and lack of accessibility to key markets in some parts of the country, coupled with increased costs.

When the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at N5.6 Financials The company began its financial year unimpressive as its first quarter results for the period ended August 2018 slipped into loss.

The company’s revenue fell from N18.5 billion in 2017 to N15.8 billion in 2018. The company’s loss before tax worsened from N181 million in 2017 to N204 million in 2018. Loss after tax also stood at N204.634 million as against loss of N123.083 million reported in 2017, accounting for a percentage change of 66.26.

Cost of sales was N11.363 billion from N12.550 billion posted in 2017.

However, the company got respite during the second quarter as it posted a PBT growth of 55 per cent to N1.4 billion in H1 ended November 2019. According to analysts at FBNQuest Capital, the result was supported by a lessened fx impact; fx losses of –N525 million were posted versus –N2.6 billion in H1 2018.

“Absent fx changes, adjusted PBT for H1 was down 46 per cent y/y. PZ’s H1 earnings were affected by weaknesses across key business lines. According to management, volumes and margins remain under pressure.

“In Q2 (end-Nov), sales of N19.2 billion fell by 14 per cent y/y, but PBT and PAT were up 48 per cent y/y and 100 per cent y/y to N1.6 billion and N1.4 billion respectively.

However, a double-digit decline in opex and N143 million recorded in FX gains more than offset any negatives coming from the y/y sales decline and a gross margin contraction of -608bps y/y to 22.4 per cent, leading to the PBT growth.

Cosmetics and soap maker recorded a profit after tax of N807,143 million for the nine months ended February 2019 as against N1.337 billion posted in 2018, accounting for a decline 39.65 per cent. Profit before tax stood at N936.243 million, compared to N1.966 billion in Q3 2018, representing 524 per cent YoY drop.

The company’s total revenue was N55.070 billion, compared to N63.259 billion in Q3 2018, a 12.95 per cent YoY decline Cost of sales stood at N42.432 billion in 2019, from 45.023 billion recorded in 2018 while administrative expenses accounted for N3.359 billion during the period under review from N5.574 billion in 2018.

However on q/q analysis, according to InvestmentOne report, similar to the last four trading quarters, PZ’s published Q3 2019 scorecard showed a contraction in its topline performance, reflecting its continued challenges in the nation’s operating environment.

“Consequently, the firm reported a loss before tax of N414million, following the drop in gross profit, higher operating expenses and a rise in net finance cost, which outweighed the impact of a net foreign exchange gain recorded in Q3’19 Sagainst a net foreign exchange loss in Q3’18.

“In the same vein, on a sequential basis, the highlighted factors combined with a decline in foreign exchange gain as well as a net finance cost in Q3’19 against a net finance income in Q2’19 contributed to the loss before tax of N414million in Q3’19 against a profit before tax of N1.56billion in Q2’19,” the report said. PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc’s financial results for the business year ended Friday, May 31, 2019 showed that the company recorded N74.3 billion revenue as against the N80.5 billion recorded in 2018.

This represents a 7.7 per cent decline. Profit before tax stood at N1.9 billion for the year as against N2.3 billion recorded last year. This represents a 16 per cent decline. Profit for the year stood at N1.2 billion in 2019 as against N1.9 billion recorded last year.

This represents a 40 per cent decrease. Earnings per share stood at 0.25 in 2019 as against 0.46 in 2018, which represents a 45.7 per cent decrease. Prior to the release of the financial results, the global consumer good manufacturers, blamed its huge decline in profit on sluggish demand and challenging conditions in its important Nigerian market.

For the first quarter ended August 2019, the company recorded N15.80 billion in revenue as against N15.89 billion recorded in the quarter of 2018. This represents a 0.55 per cent revenue reduction.

Similarly, the company recorded a loss after tax of N1.1 billion in the quarter of 2019, compared to a loss after tax of N204 million recorded during the same period in 2018.

This represents a 435.49 per cent decline. Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at a loss of 28 kobo in 2019 compared to another loss of 5 kobo in 2018. In the half year results of the company ended November 30, 2019, the makers of several household products in the country said its revenue declined by 3.2 per cent to N33.95 billion from N35.05 billion achieved in the first half of last year.

Cost of sales rose to 7.46 per cent from N26.224 billion in 2018 to N28.153 billion in 2019 However, selling and distribution costs reduced to N4.63 billion from N5.12 billion, while the administrative expenses rose to N2.67 billion from N1.99 billion, with an loss after tax of N1.580 billion as against a profit of N1.221 billion in the same period of last year.

The group posted a loss after tax of N7,239 billion for the full year ended May 31, 2020 as against profit after tax of N1.155 billion in 2019. Revenue was N66.992 billion in 2020 from N74.336 billion in 2019, a drop of 9.88 per cent.

Cost of sales stood at N58.370 billion in 2020 from N57.235 billion in 2019. PZ Cussons Nigeria reported a loss after tax of N212.358 million for the first quarter ended August 31, 2020 as against a loss of N1.095 billion posted in 2019.

While the group’s revenue increased by 18.3 per cent to N18.700 billion from N15.808 billion in 2019, co of sales stood at N13.808 billion from N7.620 billion in 2019.

Operating challenges /outlook

The company had at the company’s 70th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja informed shareholders that cost of borrowing (about 20 per cent) affected the company’s performance, adding at it largely affected cost of its goods and also, acerbated by low volume of sales. PZ Cussons Nigeria said its shareholders and other stakeholders should expect better value in coming years, even as it restated its confidence in the Nigerian economy.

The Chief Executive Officer, PZ Cussons Nigeria, Mr Christos Giannopoulos, said that having operated in Nigeria for 120 years and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange for 48 years, the company was well positioned to deliver better value in the years ahead.

Giannopoulos, while speaking at the closing gong ceremony at the NSE to mark the company’s 120th anniversary, said: “We are very proud to be here today.

Contrary to reports some months back, I want to reiterate that PZ Cussons is here to stay. We are not going anywhere. “We are confident of our shares; we have confidence in our company. We have about 76,000 shareholders; they expect returns and they are getting returns through continued dividend payment over the years of being a listed company.

The future is bright.” According to him, the prospects are bright because Nigeria has a population of about 190 million and is the biggest economy in Africa. He said the company would continue to invest in order to expand capacity and upgrade to ensure it has the latest and best equipment and manufacture quality products.

“We are going through what I will call challenging times right now but the fundamentals of the company are extremely good. Our market share is very good. We are competing in the market and our market share is positive and not negative,” the CEO added.

Last line

Although high cost of operation remarkably weighed down on the manufacturing sector, it is important for the company to keep managing its cost base tightly to maintain growth and profitability

