PZ Cussons: Treading path of recovery

Restructuring plans and current policies being put in place by PZ Cussons Plc are beginning to affect its earnings positively. CHRIS UGWU writes

The increase in exchange rate has forced manufacturers to borrow at a higher rate, thereby increasing cost of productions.

This is made worse by infrastructure deficiency, which has inevitably transferred the high production cost to consumers as this has made manufacturers less competitive, shrinking their profit margins, as naira devaluation takes its toll on imported raw materials.

Aside increased cost of raw materials, some manufacturers, especially multinational consumer goods companies, who have taken up foreign currency liabilities, are also groaning under the pressure of increased cost of dollar.

Also, challenges of erratic supply of public electricity, weak logistics, insecurity and other high costs of operations attributable to poor infrastructure have continued to make the business operating environment difficult, especially the real sector of the economy.

However, despite the challenges, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, which has for considerable period seen losses in earnings, is fast returning to profitability.

According to market analysts, this progress is largely tied to PZ Global’s announcement in late 2019 that it would restructure the Nigerian business by simplifying its operations and exiting non-core businesses and brands to improve overall profitability.

The company, however, returned to profitability during the half year unaudited financial statements for period ended November 2020/2021 and also finished November 2021/2022 in the green.

When the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at N6.10. Financials For the first quarter ended August 2019, the cosmetics and soap making company recorded N15.80 billion in revenue as against N15.89 billion recorded in the quarter of 2018.

This represents a 0.55 per cent revenue reduction. Similarly, the company recorded a loss after tax of N1.1 billion in the quarter of 2019, compared to a loss after tax of N204 million recorded during the same period in 2018. This represents a 435.49 per cent decline.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at a loss of 28 kobo in 2019 compared to another loss of 5 kobo in 2018.

In the half year results of the company ended November 30, 2019, the makers of several household products in the country said its revenue declined by 3.2 per cent to N33.95 billion from N35.05 billion achieved in the first half of last year.

Cost of sales rose to 7.46 per cent from N26.224 billion in 2018 to N28.153 billion in 2019.

However, selling and distribution costs reduced to N4.63 billion from N5.12 billion, while the administrative expenses rose to N2.67 billion from N1.99 billion, with an loss after tax of N1.580 billion as against a profit of N1.221 billion in the same period of last year.

The group posted a loss after tax of N7,239 billion for the full year ended May 31, 2020 as against profit after tax of N1.155 billion in 2019. Revenue was N66.992 billion in 2020 from N74.336 billion in 2019, a drop of 9.88 per cent.

Cost of sales stood at N58.370 billion in 2020 from N57.235 billion in 2019. PZ Cussons Nigeria reported a loss after tax of N212.358 million for the first quarter ended August 31, 2020 as against a loss of N1.095 billion posted in 2019.

While the group’s revenue increased by 18.3 per cent to N18.700 billion from N15.808 billion in 2019, cost of sales stood at N13.808 billion from N7.620 billion in 2019.

PZ Cussons Nigeria, however, returned to profitability as the half year unaudited financial statements for period ended November 2020/2021 stood at N820.9 million profit as against loss of N1.58 billion reported in second quarter ended November 30, 2019/2020.

The household goods’ company in its results to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) also migrated from a loss of N1.58billion in Q2’19/2020 to N1.03billion reported in Q2 2020/2021.

With the growth in profit, PZ Cussons Nigeria Basic Earnings Per Share migrated from a loss of 40 kobo to 21 kobo in Q2’20/2021. Key drivers that contributed to profit include 10.1 per cent increase in revenue and 80.1 per cent drop in interest cost in the period under review.

The group reported N37.38 billion revenue in Q2’20/2021 as against N33.95 billion reported in Q2’19/2020 while interest cost dropped to N58.58 million in Q2’20/2021 compared to N293.7 million reported in Q2 ‘19/2020.

Also, from the group profit and loss figures, cost of sales dropped by 3.3 per cent to N27.22billion in Q2’20/2021 compared to N28.15billion reported in Q2’19/2020 while gross profit gained 75.3 per cent to N10.2illion from N5.79billion reported in Q2’19/2020.

PZ Cussons Nigeria finished the 12 months ended, 31 May 2021 with Revenue increase by 23.0 per cent to N82.384 billion from N66.993 billion in 2020. Revenue for the fourth quarter rose to N22.403 billion from N12.250 billion in Q4’20. The company grew its profit for the full year by 125.3 per cent to N1.831 billion from N7.240 billion loss in 2020.

Profit for the Q4 stood at N814.719 million from N3.722 million loss in Q4’20. PZ Cussons Nigeria reported a profit after tax of N2.573 billion for the half year ended 2021/2022 as against a profit after tax of N820 million posted in 2020, representing 213 per cent increase.

Profit before tax stood at N2.999 billion, a 192 per cent growth from a profit before tax of N1.028 billion in 2020. Revenue grew by 26 per cent to N47.087 billion from N37.379 billion during the comparable period.

Cost of sales stood at N35.696 billion in 2021 from N27.221 billion in 2020.

Analysts’ view/way forward

According to analysts at FBNQuest Research, “we believe PZ is strongly on a path to recovery, after it maintained positive earnings in both Q4’21 (end-May) and Q1’22.

“In our view, this progress is largely tied to PZ Global’s announcement in late 2019 that it will restructure the Nigerian business by simplifying its operations and exiting non-core businesses and brands to improve overall profitability.

“Afterwards, PZ changed the company’s leadership in Nigeria by replacing the CEO and CFO; reduced the company SKUs (product packages); sold Nutricima to FrieslandWamco; and introduced a tighter working capital structure. The results of these initiatives led to a return to PZ’s profitability since Q2’21.”

The analysts noted that during its FY’21 and Q1’21 presentation, management noted that in Nigeria, it will continue to simplify operations and improve its product portfolio mix.

“It also mentioned that PZ increased prices on all its leading brands, which explains the 84.5 per cent y/y and 18.7 per cent y/y increase in sales in Q4’21 and Q1’22 respectively.

“Going forward, we expect a more resilient company, focused on increased efficiency and margin protection. In terms of our FY’22 estimates, we have raised our sales forecast by 18.3 per cent to N93.2 billion, on the back of sustained growth in demand and supportive prices.

“While we understand that the competitive environment remains tough, especially due to low switching costs for consumers, we think that management is capable of navigating the headwinds.

“We have a new gross margin forecast of 26.5 per cent (+450bps vs prior forecast) in FY’22. We have also raised our opex estimate for FY’22 by 9.9 per cent to NGN18.2 billion. Down the P&L, we have a PAT estimate of NGN2.8 billion (against prior estimate of NGN2.1 billion).

“Over FY’22 and FY’23, we have increased our EPS forecasts by 20.7 per cent. The new changes imply a new price target of NGN7.1 (from NGN6.0 previously) and a potential upside of +17.5 per cent from current levels. We retain our Neutral rating on the stock. Year-to-date, PZ shares have gained 13.2 per cent vs. the NGX ASI’s 8.5 per cent,” they said.

The company had, at the its 70th Annual General Meeting ( AGM) in Abuja informed shareholders that cost of borrowing (about 20 per cent) affected the company’s performance, adding at it largely affected cost of its goods and also, acerbated by low volume of sales. PZ Cussons Nigeria said its shareholders and other stakeholders should expect better value in coming years, even as it restated its confidence in the Nigerian economy.

The Chief Executive Officer, PZ Cussons Nigeria, Mr Christos Giannopoulos, said that having operated in Nigeria for 120 years and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange for 48 years, the company was well positioned to deliver better value in the years ahead.

Giannopoulos, while speaking at the closing gong ceremony at the NGX to mark the company’s 120th anniversary, said: “We are very proud to be here today. Contrary to reports some months back, I want to reiterate that PZ Cussons is here to stay. We are not going anywhere.

“We are confident of our shares; we have confidence in our company. We have about 76,000 shareholders; they expect returns and they are getting returns through continued dividend payment over the years of being a listed company. The future is bright.”

According to him, the prospects are bright because Nigeria has a population of about 190 million and is the biggest economy in Africa. He said the company would continue to invest in order to expand capacity and upgrade to ensure it has the latest and best equipment and manufacture quality products.

“We are going through what I will call challenging times right now but the fundamentals of the company are extremely good.

Our market share is very good. We are competing in the market and our market share is positive and not negative,” the CEO added. Interim Chief financial officer, PZ Cussons, Alan Bergin had said: “Strong performance in UK partially mitigate losses in Nigeria, decline in Australia and impact of COVID-19 on beauty, mixed result across top brands.

Significant steps in second half year to strengthen organisation and reduce complexity.”

Last line

It is important for the company to focus on developing homegrown solutions that will address the business needs of people and organisations

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...