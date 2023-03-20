PZ engages acting company secretary

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has appointed Mrs. Olubukola Olonade-Agaga as acting company secretary. The company noted that the Nigerian Exchange Limited, its shareholders and other stakeholders had been informed of the appointment. Olonade-Agaga is a corporate governance and company secretarial lawyer with over 20 years of experience. Before joining the company, she was a managing associate at a top-tier law firm in Nigeria, where she worked with a variety of companies and gained extensive knowledge and experience, which she will apply in her role with the company.

