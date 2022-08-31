PZ notifies regulator on delay in H1 results

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has filed a notice of delay in filing its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May, 2022. In a statement signed by Jacqueline Ezeokwelume, Company Secretary/ Legal Adviser, to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”). It said due to circumstances, the company would be unable to comply with the timeline to file its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended May 31, 2022 by the due date August 29, 2022. It said the audit process had been concluded. “However due to resolution of pending audit matters, we are now certain that there will be delay in filing our Audited Financial Statements within the stipulated timeline. “Consequently, the company requires four weeks to finalise all actions required to issue its annual reports and accounts for the year ended 31 May 2022. The expected filing date will be on or before September 29, 2022,” it stated.
Airtel unveils self-care portal for business customers
Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has unveiled a new self-care portal to empower business customers on its network to gain total control of their service accounts as well as fulfil various requests instantly, regardless of location and time. With the new portal, business customers can now view their business account details including outstanding and overdue […]
GNI records improvement from unique service delivery
The Managing Director/CEO of Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, Mrs. Cecilia O. Osipitan, has said that the underwriting firm recorded significant improvement in its operations and financial performance as a result of its unflinching commitment towards exceptional service delivery. A statement made available by the company’s Corporate Communications & Brand Manager, Oyinkansola Sobande, posited […]
NACCIMA: Nigeria’s GDP to slip into recession by year end
…says 22m Nigerians unemployed Following the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report for the second quarter (Q2) 2022, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has raised the alarm that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is likely to recede into recession by end of 2022. Indeed, the highest regulatory body […]
