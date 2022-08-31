Business

PZ notifies regulator on delay in H1 results

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has filed a notice of delay in filing its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May, 2022. In a statement signed by Jacqueline Ezeokwelume, Company Secretary/ Legal Adviser, to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”). It said due to circumstances, the company would be unable to comply with the timeline to file its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended May 31, 2022 by the due date August 29, 2022. It said the audit process had been concluded. “However due to resolution of pending audit matters, we are now certain that there will be delay in filing our Audited Financial Statements within the stipulated timeline. “Consequently, the company requires four weeks to finalise all actions required to issue its annual reports and accounts for the year ended 31 May 2022. The expected filing date will be on or before September 29, 2022,” it stated.

 

