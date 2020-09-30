News

PZ shareholders approve sale of property to WAMCO

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc shareholders have approved the resolutions to authorise their Board of Directors enter into and execute on behalf of the company the sale and transfer to FrieslandCampina Wamco Nigeria Plc of that portion of land situate within its Ikorodu Industrial Estate where NUTRICIMA factory conducts its business operations.

In a press statement by its Group Corporate and External Affairs Lead, Mohammed Tahir, the management of PZ Cussons disclosed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on Thursday 24 at its Ilupeju premises in Lagos, to consider resolutions to that effect.

In his statements to the shareholders, the Chairman of the company, Chief Kola Jamodu, explained that the operations of NUTRICIMA in some respects integrated with those of the PZ Cussons Nigeria as land assets used by NUTRICIMA for its operations is owned by PZ Cussons Nigeria. He briefed the shareholders of the benefits derivable from the sale of the immovable assets.

He said: “This includes an increase in the retained earnings of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc ‘by unlocking value in the company’s real property assets. The shareholders approved the resolutions unanimously.”

Tahir noted in the statement that NUTRICIMA Nigeria Limited, a manufacturer of dairy products, is owned by MilkVentures Limited- a United Kingdomregistered limited liability company- owned by PZ Cussons Plc U.K. PZ Cussons UK is the parent company of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc.

