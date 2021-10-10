PZ Wilmar emerges industry leader in quality systems, food fortification

PZ Wilmar Limited, makers of Devon King’s and Mamador brands, received the award of Industry Leader in Quality Systems and Food Fortification while participating in the inaugural launch of Micro Fortification Index (MFI) in Nigeria, which was held recently in Lagos.

This MFI concept is powered by TechnoServe as part of its effort to tackle malnutrition in Nigeria, with support from Bill and Melinda Gate foundation through the TechnoServe’s Strengthening African Processors of Fortified Foods, SAPFF and project. It is recognized by the Federal Government of Nigeria, its regulatory agencies (SON, NAFDAC, FCCPC) and other industry players in Food (Oil, Flour).

The inaugural launch event , which was held on September 16,2021 at Wheat Baker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos had in attendance important dignitaries such as the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, and notable regulatory agencies as well as development partners, witnessed PZ Wilmar’s recognition for its commitment to the implementation of the various food fortification index compliance guidelines, as the results from the first Micro Fortification Index (MFI) report placed PZ Wilmar brands, Devon King’s and Mamador tops, with both emerging as top two most fortified food products, from a pool of 18 notable food brands in Nigeria. Speaking during the launch event in Lagos, Technical Manager, PZ Wilmar, Dare Ogunbela thanked the organisers and participants of the launch, saying “Today there is even more emphasis placed on the importance of healthy living, one which food plays a major role in. Which is why we at PZ Wilmar take food fortification very seriously, making sure our food products from our cooking oil, margarine, spreads and seasonings are well fortified with all the required nutrients.

The MFI report is a testament to this, and our consumers can remain rest assured that we are committed to providing the best quality of food products in Nigeria”. PZ Wilmar Limited is a subsidiary of PZ Cussons. Its brands include Devon King’s and Mamador with product portfolios which include cooking oil, margarine, spread and seasoning

