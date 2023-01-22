PZ Wilmar unveils Devon King’s Low Fat Spread

Paul Ogbuokiri

Devon King’s, known for its locally produced, internationally-acclaimed cooking oil, under the PZ Wilmar family recently launched a new product into the FMCG industry, Devon King’s Low Fat Spread, curating the uniqueness of its brand positioning as the taste that binds. The Devon King’s Low Fat Spread was unveiled recently in Lagos.

Speaking on the new product, the Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo said, “At Devon King’s, our purpose is to keep consumers healthy and happy with great tasting, nutritious products, enriched with vitamins and provide consumers with incredible creaminess, building on the excellent taste that binds. Now, we are excited to launch a new member into the Devon King’s family, the Devon King’s Low-Fat Spread which comes in a creamy texture and gives that yummy buttery taste for a delightful breakfast and bites like bread, Biscuits, crackers and snacks.”

According to Chioma, PZ Wilmar has a cutting-edge edible oil refinery which is the largest palm oil refinery in Nigeria and Devon King’s Oil has expanded from its existing variants: the Refined Palm Olein (Vegetable Oil) and Red Palm Oil variants, available in Pillow Pack, Jerry Can & PET packs to the Devon King’s Spread meant to enhance the flavor or texture of meals, which may be considered bland without it.

She said: “We prioritise areas such as easy accessibility and affordability for Devon King’s brand, therefore, the Devon King’s Low-Fat Spread has been produced, and distributed in various economical packs to meet needs of various social class, despite urbanization, rapid increase in population, indulgence and a growing number of confectionery establishments emerging across the country.”

Also speaking, Brand Manager, Devon King’s, Mandela Ajuebor said it is the brand’s goal to continuously drive the message of the importance of bonding and togetherness. “We live in a world today where everything is so fast paced that we are losing sight of little things that matter, like spending quality time with family and friends. We believe that food is essential to such gatherings and with Devon King’s, such moments are even more enjoyable. This is why we pride ourselves as ‘The Taste that Binds’ and we are more than happy to provide consumers with the best in variety without compromising on quality and value,” he said.

Devon King’s Spread is fortified with Omega 6 & 9 for a healthy heart and Vitamins A, D, B, Folic Acid and Niacin for major health benefits for adults and children. It is available in all super stores, open markets across the country. The Spread comes packed in heat sealable, flexible plastic film from a hygienically world-class, clean manufacturing environment to ensure consumers’ healthy lifestyle is sustained. Available in 250g and 450g tubs.

Hygienically packaged in a world-class, clean manufacturing environment, Devon King’s Low-Fat Spread is a quality spread for meals. The brand has garnered many years of trust from consumers while staying true to its heritage. While staying true to its heritage, PZ Wilmar has added more value to Devon King’s as it is now locally produced in Nigeria.

