Q1, 2023: P’Harcourt refinery to refine 60,000bpd of crude, FG restates

Success Nwogu

The Federal Government has restated that the Port Harcourt Refinery will be able to refine 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum

Company Limited, (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, made the reassurance during the presentation of the scorecard of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources

in Abuja on Monday.

