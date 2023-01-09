Business

Q1, 2023: P’Harcourt refinery to refine 60,000bpd of crude, FG restates

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Success Nwogu

The Federal Government has restated that the Port Harcourt Refinery will be able to refine 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum
Company Limited, (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, made the reassurance during the presentation of the scorecard of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources
in Abuja on Monday.

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: IMF to start phased return to in-person work

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will start a phased return to in-person work at its headquarters starting June 1 after more than a year of remote work due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, IMF spokesman, Gerry Rice, said yesterday. “After remote working for the past year, we will resume limited operations at our Washington DC, […]
Business

NDIC/CBN: Meeting responsibilities for banking sector’s growth

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

The 9th National Assembly has gone far with the process of repealing BOFI Act 2004 and enacting BOFI Act 2020 with a view to making the banking sector strong, resilient and deterrent to financial crimes and fraud. In all of these, both NDIC and CBN have made quality inputs into making the new legislation vibrant […]

L-R: General Manager of CFAO Motors (Suzuki) Aissatou Diouf, during the signing-up ceremony of Dr Newton Jibunoh, Founder, Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE), as Suzuki Brand Ambassador in Nigeria...recently
Business

Newton Jibunoh appointed CFAO as Suzuki brand ambassador

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Dr. Newton Jibunoh was recently endorsed as the Suzuki brand ambassador in Nigeria. Interestingly, this is not the first time the ‘’The Desert Warrior’’ andn founder, Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE) is chosen to be a Suzuki brand ambassador. Responding to questions from the motoring journalists shortly after the deal about his new role was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica