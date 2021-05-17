News Top Stories

Q1’ 21: 10 banks earn N162.95bn in fees, commissions

Ten deposit money banks in the country raked in a total of N162.95 billion from net fee and commission in the first three months of this year,  30.9 per cent improvement over the N124.45 billion that the lenders earned in the corresponding period of 2020, findings by New Telegraph show.

 

The 10 banks include the country’s first tier lenders- Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), FBN Holdings and United Bank for Africa (UBA). Others are Tier 2 lenders– Stanbic IBTC, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Fidelity Bank, Union Bank and Sterling Bank.

 

Nigerian banks derive their fee and commission income from account maintenance charges, Automated Teller Machine    ATM) charges, fees from other electronic banking channels, letters of credit commission, remittances fees, card-based fees, fees from brokerage commission and financial advisory fees, among others

 

 

 

 

 

New Telegraph’s analysis of unaudited financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021 released by the 10 banks, show that Zenith Bank led the pack, as it reported net fee and commission income of N31.420billion for the first three months of the year as against the N15.439billion the first tier lender earned in the corresponding period of 2020.

 

It was followed by Access Bank, which made N30.729billion from net fee and commission income in Q1’21 compared with N22.997billion it earned in the same period of last year.

 

FBN Holdings also reported growth in its net fee and commission income for Q1’21 as the Tier 1 lender earned N28.427 billion for the period as against N20.773billion it made in Q1’20. UBA raked in N20.366billion in net fee and commission income in the first quarter of this year compared with the N18.702billiion it reported for the corresponding period of 2020.

 

GTBank made N14.608billion in net fee and commission income in the first three months of this year, which is an improvement over the N13.553billion that the lender earned in the same period of last year.

 

 

For the Tier 2 lenders, Stanbic IBTC reported the highest net fee and commission income of N20.812billion in Q1’ 2021 as against the N17.908billion it reported for the corresponding period of 2020.

 

It was followed by FCMB, which earned N5.658billion in net fee and commission income in the first three months of this year, slightly higher than the N5.049billion the lender made in the same period of last year.

 

Similarly, at N4.174billion, Fidelity Bank’s net fee and commission income in Q1’21 is slightly higher than the N4.015billion the lender reported for the first quarter of last year. Sterling Bank made N3.7billion in net fee and commission income in Q1’21 as against the N2.9billion it reported for the corresponding period of last year.

 

Union Bank reported N3.059billion net fee and commission income in the first three months of this year, which was a marginal decline compared with the N3.110billion the lender earned in Q1’20.

 

The increase in net fee and commission income earned by DMBs in Q1’21 compared with the corresponding period of last year, is particularly significant given that financial experts, for instance, PwC Nigeria had predicted last year that the Covid-19 crisis could lead to a decline in lenders’ fee and trading income, as well as negatively affect their net-interest income.

 

 

 

However, analysts point out that with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introducing policies aimed at compelling lenders to seek new business away from treasury bills and Federal Government bonds, DMBs have in recent years increasingly turned to generating income from digital channels such as, PoS terminals, mobile applications, USSD channels and online banking.

 

In fact, while the Covid- 19 crisis might have affected banks’ digital rollout plans last year, the pandemic has clearly accelerated e-payment adoption in the country as many Nigerians now shun banking halls and prefer carrying out electronic transactions in order not to contract the virus.

 

According to latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the value of electronic payment transactions in the country jumped by 82 per cent to N65.6 trillion in the first quarter of this year, from N36.02 trillion in the corresponding period of 2020.

 

Specifically, the NIBSS data on the four major epayment channels- Point of Sales (PoS), NIBSS Instant Payment (NIPs), Mobile Interscheme and NIBSS Electronic Transfer (NEFT)- shows that the surge was driven by a 80 per cent Year-on-Year increase in volume of transactions to 54.07 billion in Q1’21 from 30.04 billion in Q1’20.

 

The figures further indicate that banks’ income from e-payment increased by 52 per cent, to N53.4 billion in Q1’21 from N35.2 billion in Q1’20. Analysts note that the income from e-payment boosted DMBs’ profits in the first three months of this year.

 

For instance, commenting on Fidelity Bank’s Q1’21 performance, the lender’s Chief Executive Officer, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said: “We commenced the year showing impressive double-digit growth in profitability and improved performance across key efficiency indices whilst ensuring our business model continued to deliver strong positive results in line with our guidance for the 2021 financial year.

 

“In absolute terms, the increase in nominal interest rate came from foreign exchange related income, digital banking income and account maintenance charge among others.”

