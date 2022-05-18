Business

Q1: Dangote Cement grosses N413.2bn revenue

In the first three months of the 2022 financial year, Dangote Cement recorded a 24.2 per cent increase in its revenue and an 18 per cent increase in its profit after tax for the same period. Unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, showed revenue of N413.2 billion and a profit after tax of N105.9 billion. Analysis of the cement giant’s three months results indicated that Dangote Cement sold a total volume of 7.2mt of cement across the group with Nigerian operations accounting for 4.8mt, while the rest of Africa did the balance of 2.4Mt. Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Cement, Michel Puchercos, in his comments, said that the company started the first quarter on a positive note despite the new uncertainties brought by a very volatile global environment. He stated that increases recorded in revenue and profitability drove strong cash generation across the Group. Profit after rax rose to N105.9 billion, up 18 per cent compared to last year, while Group EBITDA rose to N211.0 billion, by 18.6 per cent with an EBITDA margin of 51.1 per cent. Puchercos said: “On the operational side, we are ramping up production at our Okpella plant and are progressing well to deploy grinding plants in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire. “Demand remained strong across all markets, and we remain confident that Dangote Cement is positioned to meet customers’ expectations despite these temporary challenges. “Continuing our efforts to deliver shareholder value, Dangote Cement completed the second tranche of its buyback programme. Following the completion of both tranches, Dangote Cement has now bought back 0.98 per cent of its shares outstanding.

 

