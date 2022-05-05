Q1: Dangote Cement ramps-up production at Okpella plant

…as earnings per share hit N6.18

Dangote Cement has ramped up production at its newest plant in Okpella, Edo State, even as its earnings per share rose by 16.8 per cent to N6.18 in the three months ended March 31, 2022. Ramping up production at the Okpella plant is part of efforts to increase cement supply in Nigeria as well as ensure timely supply of products to customers in the South-South and South-East geo-political regions. Analysis of the cement giant’s three months results indicated that Dangote Cement sold a total of 7.2 metric tonnes of cement across the group with Nigerian operations accounting for 4.8mt, while the rest of Africa did the balance of 2.4mt. Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Cement, Michel Puchercos, in his comments, said the company started the first quarter on a positive note despite the new uncertainties brought by a very volatile global environment.

He stated that increases were recorded in revenue and profitability that drove strong cash generation across the Group. Profit after Tax rose to of N105.9 billion, up 18 per cent compared to last year while Group EBITDA rose to N211.0 billion, by 18.6 per cent with an EBITDA margin of 51.1 per cent. Puchercos said: “On the operational side, we are ramping up production at our Okpella plant and are progressing well to deploy grinding plants in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire. Demand remained strong across all markets and we remain confident that Dangote Cement is positioned to meet customers’ expectations despite these temporary challenges.

“Continuing our efforts to deliver shareholder value, Dangote Cement completed the second tranche of its buyback programme. Following the completion of both tranches, Dangote Cement has now bought back 0.98 per cent of its shares outstanding. This share buy-back programme reflects the company’s commitment in finding opportunities beyond dividend to return cash to shareholders.” Puchercos added: “The volatile international context is strengthening our efforts to ramp up the usage of alternative fuels and execution of our export-toimport strategy.

Reducing our dependence on imported inputs and making our markets self-sufficient has never been more relevant from a regional perspective. “Our continuous focus on efficiency, meeting strong market demand and maintaining our costs leadership drives our ability to consistently deliver superior profitability and value to all shareholders.”

