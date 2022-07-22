News Top Stories

Q1 debt servicing commitment surpassed revenue by N310bn –FG

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The cost of servicing debt surpassed the Federal Government’s retained revenue by N310 billion in the first four months of 2022. The Federal Government said this in its 2022 fiscal performance for the first quarter released on Thursday. According to the document, the Federal Government’s total revenue for the period was N1.63 trillion, while debt servicing gulped N1.94 trillion. While giving updates on the budget performance in Abuja, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said urgent action was required to address revenue underperformance and expenditure efficiency at national and sub-national levels. “The aggregate expenditure for 2022 is estimated at N17.32 trillion, with a prorata spending target of N5.77 at end of April,” the document reads.

“The actual spending as of April 31st was N4.72 trillion. Of this amount, N1.94 trillion was for debt service, and N1.26 trillion was for personnel costs, including pensions. “As at April, N773.63 billion has been spent on capital expenditure. “As of April 2022, FGN’s docuretained revenue was only N1.63 trillion, 49 percent of the prorata target of N3.32 trillion.” The document added that the Federal Government’s share of oil revenues was N285.38 billion (representing 39 per cent performance), while non-oil tax revenues totalled N632.56 billion — a performance of 84 per cent. Based on the figures, the government generated N401.8 billion from company income tax (CIT) and valueadded tax (VAT).

“CIT and VAT collections were N298.83 billion and N102.97 billion, representing 99 percent and 98 percent of their respective targets,” the document added. “Customs collections (made up of import duties, excise and fees, as well as federation account special levies) trailed target by N76.77 billion (25.42 percent). “Other revenues amounted to N664.64 billion, of which independent revenue was N394.09 billion.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NAFDAC sizes N1.7trn tramadol, destroys N4bn products

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Tramadol worth N1.7 trillion has been seized while N4 billion worth of unwholesome food and products have been destroyed across the country, Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has revealed.   Adeyeye, in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, also revealed ongoing plans to bring […]
News

Why Uzodinma should apologize, by Okorocha

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to apologise to him and the people for deliberately misleading the people with lies. Okorocha said this while informing the public that the Imo state government had finally gone on appeal against the judgement of Justice T.N. Nzeukwu over his properties […]
News Top Stories

CBN debits banks N226bn for CRR default

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) debited Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country N226 billion in the week ended November 20, for failing to meet Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) targets, according to a Nairametrics report seen by Sunday Telegraph yesterday.   The CRR is the minimum amount banks are expected to retain with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica