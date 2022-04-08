Q1: Nigerian startups’ funding hits $532m

Foreign and local investors injected a total of $187.18 million into thriving startups in the country in March, New Telegraph has learnt. The investments were targeted at nine young innovativecompaniesindifferent levels of growth to expand their businesses.

TheMarchrecordbrought thetotalfundingforNigerian startups in thefirstquarter of this year to $532.18 million. According to the various funding announcements captured by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the country’s startups had secured $31.5 million in January, while investorsinjected$ 313.5million in February. Leading the funding rounds for March, Nigeriabased mobility fintech startup, Moove, had raised $105 million in an oversubscribed Series A2 round to scale to seven new markets across Asia, MENA, and Europeoverthenextsixmonths.

Foundedin2019byBritishborn Nigerians, Ladi Delano and Jide Odunsi, Moove is democratising vehicle ownership in Africa by providing revenue-based vehicle financing to mobility entrepreneurs. Similarly, ThriveAgric, a technology-driven agricultural company, secured $56.4 million in debt funding from commercial banks and institutional investors.

Additionally, the company received a $1.75million coinvestment grant from West Africa Trade & Investment, which is funded by USAID. As a result of the new investment, the company will be able to expand its 200,000+ farmer base, as well as enter new markets in Africa, including Ghana, Zambia, and Kenya. CredPal, one of the earliest pioneers of buy now, pay later in Nigeria, also closed a bridgeroundof $15millionin equity and debt in the month toexpanditsconsumercredit offerings across Africa. According to a statement shared by the company, the investment will support its expansion into other African markets, mainly Kenya, Egypt, Ghana, and Cameroon.

In the month under review, Sudo Africa, a fintech that provides a card-issuing API for developers and businesses in Nigeria, raised $3.7 million in pre-seed funding. SanFrancisco-basedGlobal Founders Capital (GFC) led the round. Participating VCs include Picus Capital, Lofty- Inc Capital, Rallycap Ventures, Kepple Africa, Berrywood Capital, ZedCrest, and Suya Ventures. Several African fintech founders such as Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, Ham Serunjogi, and Odun Eweniyi are investorsinthecompanytoo. In the same vein, Big Cabal Media (BCM), a leading African digital media company, announced a $2.3 million Seed funding round in the month, emphasising its commitment to keep buildingexcitingandauthoritative media products and brands. The new investment round sawparticipationfrom existing investors: Unicorn Capital Partners and Future Africa. New investors such as Mac Venture Capital and Luminate Capital Partners participated. Kwik, a Nigeria and French-based startup that provides logistics services to B2B merchants, from social vendors to e-commerce platforms, also raised $2 million in Series A funding. The financing round was led by XBTO Ventures, a crypto finance company with a VC arm that invests in digital assets, among other types of startups. New and existing investors such as Humla Ventures, Nabuboto, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot and Pulse Africa founder Leonard Stiegeler participated. In the same month, Yep!, a “financial super app” with payments, remittance and banking features raised $1.5 million in a pre-seed round ledbypan-AfricanVC, Greenhouse Capital. The San Francisco- and Lagos-headquarteredstartup reportedly had over 5 million customers transact more than $2 billion from its network of 100,000 merchants.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...