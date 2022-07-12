Q1: Nigeria’s global trade surplus up 0.30% to N1.2trn

Entire value hits $7.7trn

Sunday Ojeme A new report by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has shown that Nigeria contributed 0.30 DEALper cent surplus, representing $2.5 billion, to the entire $7.7 trillion global trade during the first quarter of the year.

While the global trade surplus for the period stood at approximately $1 trillion, thereby taking the figure to $7.7 trillion, Nigeria also witnessed an increase in entire trade value from N11.7 trillion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 to over $20 billion (N13trn) in the first quarter.

The global growth represents an increase of about $250m from the

receding quarter. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had revealed that Nigeria recorded N1.2 trillion ($2.5bn) trade surplus in the first three months of 2022. The bureau stated this in itsreporttitled “Foreigntrade in goods statistics (Q1’22).” A trade surplus is an economic indicator of a positive trade balance in whichtheexportsof anation outweigh its imports. In the first quarter of 2022, Nigeria’s total trade stood at N13 trillion, this was higher than the value recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 (N11.7 trn) and the value recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, which stood at N7.86 trillion. According to the report, theimprovementinNigeria’s merchandise tradewas dueto increases in crude oil export in the quarter under review, which stood at N5.62 trillion showing an increase of 31.66 per cent compared to N4.27 trillion recorded in Q4’21. “Total exports were N7.1 trillion of which re-exports stood at N115.80 billion, while total imports stood at N5.90 trillion. “In the quarter under review, total exports increased by 23.13 percent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 (N5.77 trillion) and by 137.88 percent of the value recorded in the first quarter of 2021 (N2.98 trillion). “On the other hand, total imports increased by 21.04 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the value recorded in the first quarter of 2021 (N4.88 trillion) and decreased by 0.67 per cent when compared to the value recorded in the preceding quarter (N5.94 trillion),” the report said. This resulted in a N1.19 trillion positive trade balance (surplus). A breakdown of the report shows that the majority of imported goods in Q1’22 originated from China with a value of N1.51 trillion, followed by the Netherlands with N618.72 billion, Belgium (N563.25 billion), India with N415.57 billion, and the United States (N337.33). Meanwhile, most goods were exported to India (1.18 trillion), Spain (N677.69 billion), the Netherlands (N660.59 billion), Indonesia (N474.41 billion), and the United States (N372.73 billion).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...