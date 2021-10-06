Q1’21: Forex for external debt servicing hits $1bn

SUBSTANTIAL

Exogenous shocks affected FX earnings, external reserves accumulation, naira stability

The amount of foreign exchange that Nigeria uses for external debt servicing rose from $289.45 million in Q4’20 to $1 billion in Q1’21, a member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Professor Mike Obadan, has said. Obadan, who disclosed this in a write-up titled: “Understanding foreign exchange, external reserves and the naira exchange rate,” made available to New Telegraph, cited the increasing amount of forex earnings that Nigeria uses to service its external debt as one of the factors fuelling naira depreciation. Stressing that the CBN “does not produce foreign exchange (and that) it is what is earned by the country that the bank strives to manage and use to stabilise the exchange rate,” the Professor of Economics noted that “achieving adequate amount of foreign exchange earnings requires developed domestic production structures, diversified economy and export orientation and a conducive macroeconomic environment, among others.” According to him, while the challenges that Nigeria face with respect to achieving adequate amount of forex earnings predate the present administration, “the genuine efforts of the Federal Government to achieve a headway on these have tended to be undermined by exogenous shocks in the past five years, which pushed the economy into recession in 2016 and 2020. “The shocks affected foreign exchange earnings, external reserves accumulation and exchange rate stability,” he added. Specifically, he pointed out that although the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for the bulk of Nigeria’s forex earning) is currently above the pre-COVID-19 level of $67.20 per barrel recorded on January 1, 2020, “its impact on government revenue and foreign exchange reserves is further limited by the continued heavy importation of refined petroleum products for nearly all the domestic consumption needs.” He noted that the inflow of foreign exchange revenue from crude oil and gas in July and August, for instance, was zero. According to him, “the nature of challenges that the authorities currently face in the management of foreign exchange and exchange rate must be understood: Net inflow of foreign exchange being negative in Q1 and Q2’21; current account balance was negative from Q1’20 to Q2’21; overall balance of payments was negative in Q1 and Q2’21; external reserves declined from $36.5 billion in Q4’20 to $32.9 billion in Q2’21 due to heavy forex demand pressures and weak forex inflow. “It however increased to $ 36.03 billion as at September 13, 2021, due to a lifeline allocation in August of Special Drawing Right (SDR) equivalent of $3.35 billion to the country by IMF. Foreign exchange required for external debt servicing has also increased, rising from $289.45 million in Q4’20 to $1,003.41 million in Q1’21.” The MPC member stated that the aforementioned factors were responsible for the naira exchange rate depreciating from $385.55 in Q1’20 to $411.5 in August, 2021 at the Investors and Exporters (I & E) window – the official exchange rate for investors, exporters and endusers. However, commenting on the parallel market, where naira has plunged from about N505 per dollar in late July to N575/$1 as at the weekend, Obadan said: “The parallel mar- ket rate is determined mostly by speculators and rent seekers in a shallow and illegal market, which constitutes a very tiny proportion of the foreign exchange market in Nigeria. “Because the quantity of foreign exchange available in that market is very small in relation to the demand of the desperate economic agents that want to buy foreign exchange at any cost, the exchange rate is necessarily high. It cannot serve as reference for the naira exchange rate.

If it is so, then it is the case of the tail wagging the dog.” He further stated: “The parallel foreign exchange market needs to be avoided by decent economic agents.

It will continue to exist as long as the naira is not convertible, the productivity of the economy remains low and the country does not earn enough foreign exchange from export of goods and services and capital inflows.”

