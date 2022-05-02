Q1’22: 10 banks earn N166.16bn in fees, commissions

E-payment deals increase by 17.93% to N34.67trn

Ten deposit money banks in the country earned a total of N166.16 billion in fees and commission income in the first three months of this year, a 23.71per cent improvement over the N134.31 billion that the lenders earned in the corresponding period of 2021, according to their unaudited results for the period ended 31 March 2022.

The 10 banks include four of the country’s five Tier 1 lenders- Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and United Bank for Africa (UBA).

Others are Tier 2 lenders– Stanbic IBTC, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Fidelity Bank, Sterling Bank, Union Bank and Wema Bank.

Nigerian lenders derive their fee and commission income from account maintenance charges, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) charges, fees from other electronic banking channels, letters of credit commission, remittances fees, card-based fees, fees from brokerage commission and financial advisory fees, among others.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, released by the banks shows that Nigeria’s largest lender by assets, Access Bank, led the other nine banks in the amount made from fees and commission during the period, as its net fee commission income stood at N42.90billion compared with N30.73billion in the corresponding period of 2021.

It was followed by Zenith Bank which reported N33.49billion as its net fee and commission income in Q1’22 as against N28.69billion in the same period of last year.

UBA also reported growth in its net fee and commission income for Q1’22, as it earned N24.30 billion for the period compared with N20.37billion in the corresponding period of 2021. GTCO reported N18.76 billion as its net fee and commission income in the first three months of this year as against N14.61billion that the lender recorded for the equivalent period of last year.

For the Tier 2 lenders, Stanbic IBTC led its peers as it reported the highest net fee and commission income of N21.71billion in Q1’22 compared with N20.82 billion it recorded for the corresponding period of 2021.

It was followed by FCMB, which reported N7.62billion as net fee and commission income in the first three months of this year, as against N5.66billion in the same period of 2021.

Similarly, Sterling Bank reported N5.13billion in net fee and commission income in Q1’22 as against the N3.65billion it recorded for the corresponding period of last year. Fidelity Bank reported a slightly higher net fee and commission income of N4.82billion in Q1’22 compared with the N4.17billion the lender earned in Q1’21.

Wema Bank reported N4.05billion as net fee and commission income in the first three months of this year as against the N2.56billion it recorded for the corresponding period of last year.

Equally, Union Bank reported N3.38billion as net fee and commission income in Q1’22 year, which is marginallyhigherthantheN3.06billion it earned in Q1’21.

Analysts note that with the harsheconomicclimatenegatively impacting the lending environment, coupled with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) policies, which are aimed at compelling lenders to seek new business away from treasury bills and Federal Government bonds, the banks have in recent years increasingly turned to generating income from digital channels such as, Point Of Sales (POS) terminals, mobile applications, USSD channels and online banking.

