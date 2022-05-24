Q1’22 : 12 banks incur N38.84bn tax expenses

GTCO emerges top with N11.08bn

Twelve of the nation’s banks incurred the sum of N38.84billion as income tax expenses in the first quarter of this year, according to their unaudited results for the period ended March 31, 2022.

The amount represents a 34.47 per cent (N9.96billion) increase over the N28.89billion that the lenders paid as income tax in the corresponding period of last year.

The 12 banks are Access Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and FCMB group Plc.

Others include Fidelity Bank Plc, Union Bank for Nigeria Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Wema Bank Plc, Unity Bank and Jaiz Bank Plc.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the lenders’ unaudited results for the period ended March 31, 2022, shows that there was an increase in the amount of income tax they paid compared with Q1’21 Generally, the banks also reported higher profits for the period under review despite the tough economy, as their total profit before tax rose to N282.75billion in Q1’22 from N254.08billion in the corresponding period of last year.

Abreakdownof theresults indicates that GTCO, which posted PBT of N54.29billion in Q1’22 as against N53.68billion in Q1’21, paid the highest income tax of N11.08billion the first quarter of this year compared with N8.14billion in corresponding period of last year. Reporting the industry’s largest PBT of N67.99billion in the period under review, as against the N61.02billio it posted in Q1’21, Zenith also said that its income tax expenses increased to N9.79billion from N7.96billion in the corresponding of 2021.

Similarly, Access Bank reported that its income tax expenses increased to N7.74billion in Q1’22 from N7.50billion in Q1’21 even as its PBT increased to N65.13billion in the period under review from N60.05billion in the first three months of the previous year.

Leading Tier 2 lender, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, reported that its income tax expenses jumped to N4.53billion in Q1’22 from N886milllion in Q1’21. Its PBT also surged to N19.60billion in the period under review from N12.14billion in the corresponding of last year. UBA, which posted PBT of N44.48billion in Q1’22 as against N40.58billion in Q1’21, also reported that its tax expenses for the period inched up to N2.99billion from N2.43billion in Q1’21. FCMB also reported that its income tax expenses increased slightly to N852.96million in the period under review from N654.29million in Q1’21.

The Tier 2 lender posted a PBT of N6.02billion in the first quarter of this year as against N4.23billion in the corresponding period of last year. At N810million in Q1’22, Fidelity Bank’s income tax expenses increased by 49.17 per cent over the N543million that the lender incurred in the first three months of 2021.The bank ‘s PBT rose to N10.32billion from N10.13billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In the same vein, Wema Bank’s income tax expenses increased to N445. 77million in the period under review from N203.59million in Q1’21. The lender also posted a PBT of N3.30billion in Q1’22 as against N1.51billion in the corresponding period of last year.

Union Bank’s tax expenses rose to N286million Q1’22 from N251million in the corresponding period of last year, though the lender’s PBT dropped to N5.84billion in Q1’22 from N6.46billion in the first quarter of last year.

Sterling Bank’s income tax expenses increased to N198million in Q1’22 from N110million in the corresponding period of last year even as the lender also reported PBT of N3.30billion for the period under review as against N1.51billion in Q1’21. At N75.59million in Q1’22, Unity Bank’s income tax expenses increased by 20.47 per cent over the N62.74million incurred by the lender in the corresponding period of last year. The bank posted a PBT of N944.85million in the period under review compared with N784.28million in the first quarter of last year

