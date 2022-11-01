Q1’22: NRC’s passenger earnings rise 132.82% to N2.07bn

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) generated N2.07 billion revenue in the first quarter of 2022 from passengers, data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed.

The data, which was released yesterday, showed the figure was higher by 132.82 per cent relative to the N892.46 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Similarly, N71.76 million was collected in the first quarter of 2022 as revenue from goods/ cargos, compared to N18.89 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Other receipts grew by 619.34 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, recording N57.92 million from N8.05 million posted in the first quarter of 2021.

The number of passengers, who made use of train services, soared in first quarter of 2022; with 953,099 passengers travelling via train relative to 424,460 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2021, representing a growth rate of 124.54 per cent.

In addition, 32,139 tonnes of goods were transported in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 9,071 tonnes re ported in the first quarter of 2021, showing a growth rate of 254.30 per cent.

However, second quarter of 2022 saw the number of passengers decline by 25.29 per cent to stand at 422,393 relative to passengers in the second quarter of 2021, which stood at 565,385.

Similarly, revenue generated from passengers was N598.73 million, representing a decrease of 44.76 per cent from N1.08 billion in the same period last year.

More so, revenue generated from goods in the second quarter of 2022 amounted to N86.00 million, higher by 14.34 per cent compared to N75.21 million reported in the second quarter of 2021. Other income receipts stood at N49.72 million, an increase of 988.92 per

