News

Q1’23: Nigeria’s non-oil export value hits $1.345bn

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Nigeria government exported 167 non-oil products worth $1.345 billion in first quarter of 2023. The figure represents an increase of 8.50 per cent compared to first quarter 2022 figure of $1.249 billion, Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigeria Export Promotion Council NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, disclosed on Thursday in Abuja at presentation of the Council’ quarterly progress report. Varieties of non-oil export products in the quarter ranged from manufactured, semiprocessed, solid minerals and raw agricultural commodities.

Just like last year, the first quarter showed Nigerian products are gradually shifting from its traditional export of raw agricultural commodities to the export of semi-processed and manufactured goods. Ezra said of the top 10 products exported in the first quarter of 2023, urea, cocoa beans, sesame seed, soya beans/ meal and cashew nuts/ kernels came up in the top five. According to NEPC boss, no fewer than 658 firms participated in the export of various products during the period under review. “Though this number is encouraging, there is still need to persuade Nigerians to imbibe the export culture by keying into the diversification campaign of the NEPC using the Export4Survival campaign and leveraging on the opportunities provided in export trade,” he said.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Terrorism fight: 2,155 NAF personnel receive foreign, local training

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The Chief of Air Staff, has said at least 2,155 personnel of the force have been trained internationally and locally in order to combat the insecurity faced by the nation.   He disclosed this yesterday while defending the 2022 proposed budget of the NAF in the House of Representatives. NAF personnel have also enjoyed quality […]
News Top Stories

Counter-insurgency: 466 terrorists surrender as troops kill 63, arrest 86

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said at least 63 terrorists were killed by troops involved in the counterinsurgency campaign in the North East, with 466 terrorists surrendering. The military also said 86 other non-state actors were arrested during the operation conducted between February 10 and 24. The Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General […]
News

Pandemonium in Redemption City over gas explosion

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji and Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

There was pandemonium at the Redemption City, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, when a Gas Filling plant owned by Suncontractors Project Services Ltd, went up in flames yesterday morning. A truck loaded with Liquefied Natural Gas caught fire when the driver of one of the five trucks parked in the plant […]

Leave a Comment