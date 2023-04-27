Q1’23: Nigeria’s non-oil export value hits $1.345bn

The Nigeria government exported 167 non-oil products worth $1.345 billion in first quarter of 2023. The figure represents an increase of 8.50 per cent compared to first quarter 2022 figure of $1.249 billion, Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigeria Export Promotion Council NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, disclosed on Thursday in Abuja at presentation of the Council’ quarterly progress report. Varieties of non-oil export products in the quarter ranged from manufactured, semiprocessed, solid minerals and raw agricultural commodities.

Just like last year, the first quarter showed Nigerian products are gradually shifting from its traditional export of raw agricultural commodities to the export of semi-processed and manufactured goods. Ezra said of the top 10 products exported in the first quarter of 2023, urea, cocoa beans, sesame seed, soya beans/ meal and cashew nuts/ kernels came up in the top five. According to NEPC boss, no fewer than 658 firms participated in the export of various products during the period under review. “Though this number is encouraging, there is still need to persuade Nigerians to imbibe the export culture by keying into the diversification campaign of the NEPC using the Export4Survival campaign and leveraging on the opportunities provided in export trade,” he said.”