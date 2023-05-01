Q1:23: Seplat Energy Grows Revenue By 36.9% to N152bn

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, grew its Q1 revenue by 36.9 per cent to N152 billion from N100.6 billion year-on-year, driven by higher production volumes.

It also recorded a rise in profit before tax by 3.2 per cent to N39.5 billion from N34.7 billion year-on-year. The company also reported that its core annual dividend target has been raised by 20 per cent to US$.12 cents; declaring a Q1 dividend payout of US$. 3 cents per share.

Within the period, its gross profit for the period soared to N91.1 billion from N48.8 billion year-on-year,rising by 69 per cent. Seplat Energy recorded a strong Q1 cash generation of $139.9 million and capex of $44.7 million; with Balance Sheet strengthened with $459.7 million cash at bank, net debt down to $288.2 million ($130 million MPNU cash deposit not included).

In its operations, Seplat Energy’s working interest production increased by 8.6 per cent to 51,720 boepd, in upper half of guidance range for the period. The Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline (AEP) is supporting higher export volumes from key Western Assets. The new OP-15 well is boosting liquids production at OML 40, with Oben-34 well boosting gas production.

Commenting on the impressive results, Mr. Basil Omiyi, Independent Chairman, said: “Seplat Energy’s management and staff have once again delivered excellent performance, with production volumes up, unit production cost down and strong cash generation enabling the Board to increase our annual core dividend target from US$.10 cents to US$.12 cents per share, paid in equal quarterly dividends.

As a result, we have declared a Q1’23 dividend of US$.3 cents per share. “The year has started strongly, and we are now seeing the benefits of the AEP, through which we are exporting significant amounts of oil. On the ANOH gas plant, our partners have made good progress in the quarter on delivering the OB3 and Spur pipelines, as well as the necessary gas wells, and we maintain Q4’23 for first gas.”