Q1’23: UBA Plc pre-rax profit grows to N61.37bn

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has reported am impressive N61.37 billion pre-tax profits as seen in its unaudited financial results for the first quarter that ended March 31, 2023. The first quarter financials filed by the bank at Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on April 13, 2023 showed that interest income rose significantly to N191.88 billion from N125.08 billion recorded in the 2022 financial year, representing 53.40 per cent growth. This is on the back of increasing inflation, which rose to 21.91 per cent in February 2023 compared to 21.82 per cent recorded in the preceding month of January. The financial results released ited (NGX) and obtained by Nairametrics showed that the bank reported a 19.62 per cent growth in turnover from N463.41 million in 2022 to N554.34 million in 2023.

Despite the highly challenging global economic and business environment, UBA recorded a profit before tax growth of 37.97 per cent, to close the quarter under review at N61.37 billion, from N44.48 billion recorded in 2022. Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 29.16 per cent to N53.59 billion in Q1’23, compared to N41.49 billion recorded the year before. The bank’s Interest Income was up by 53.40 per cent to N191.88 billion in Q1’23 as against N125.08 billion it recorded in Q1’22.