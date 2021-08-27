News Top Stories

Q2: Economy records quarterly growth of 0.79%

…hits 5.01% yearly growth

Return of stability to the economy is yielding a boost as reflected in the result of quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which recorded marginal growth of -0.79 per cent in Q2’21, slightly higher than 0.51 per cent recorded in previous quarter, Q1’21. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which confirmed the growth yesterday in its latest quarterly GDP data, noted that Nigeria’s GDP grew tremendously by 5.01 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in second quarter of 2021. With latest GDP growth, the economy recorded three consecutive quarters of growth following the negative growth rates recorded in the second and third quarters of 2020.

The non-oil sector accounted substantially for the growth. It grew by 6.74 per cent in real terms during the reference quarter (Q2’21). “The Q2’21 growth rate was higher than the -6.10 per cent growth rate recorded in Q2’20 and the 0.51 per cent recorded in Q1’21 year on year, indicating the return of business and economic activity near levels seen prior to the nationwide implementation of COVID- 19 related restrictions.

“The steady recovery observed since the end of 2020, with the gradual return of commercial activity as well as local and international travel, accounted for the significant increase in growth performance relative to the second quarter of 2020 when nationwide restrictions took effect. “Year to date, real GDP grew 2.70 per cent in 2021 compared to -2.18 per cent for the first half of 2020. Nevertheless, quarter on quarter, real GDP grew at -0.79 per cent in Q2’21 compared to Q1’21, reflecting slightly slower economic activity than the preceding quarter due largely to seasonality.

“In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N39 million in nominal terms, higher than the second quarter of 2020 with aggregate GDP of N34.023 million, indicating a yearon- year nominal growth rate of 14.99 per cent. The nominal GDP growth rate in Q2’21 was higher than -2.80 per cent growth recorded in the second quarter of 2020 when economic activities slowed sharply at the outset of the pandemic.

The Q2’21 nominal growth rate was also higher than 12.25 per cent growth recorded in Q1’21,” NBS said. Analysed on sectoral basis, oil and non-oil sectors, real growth of the oil sector was –12.65 per cent (year-onyear) in Q2’21 indicating a decrease of –6.02 per cent points relative to the growth rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020. Growth decreased by – 10.44 per cent points when compared to Q1’21 which was –2.21 per cent. In the second quarter of 2021, average daily oil production stood at 1.61 million barrels per day (mbpd), which is -0.19mbpd lower than the average daily production of 1.81mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2020 and -0.10mbpd lower than the 1.72mbpd recorded in the first quarter of 2021. For the first half of 2021, real GDP was recorded at -7.13 per cent, compared to -0.80 per cent for the first half of 2020, the performance reflecting lower oil output. Quarter-on-quarter, the oil sector recorded a growth rate of -20.35 per cent in Q2’21. The oil sector contributed 7.42 per cent to total real GDP in Q2’21, down from figures recorded in the corresponding period of 2020 and down compared to the preceding quarter, where it contributed 8.93 per cent and 9.25 per cent respectively.

