Q2: ExxonMobil earns $17.9 billion, TotalEnergies declares dividends

Exxon Mobil Corporation on Friday announced an estimated second- quarter 2022 earnings of $17.9 billion, or $4.21 per share assuming dilution. The multinational, in a post, on its website, also explained that the second- quarter results included a favourable identified item of nearly $300 million associated with the sale of the Barnett Shale Upstream assets.

It added that capital and exploration expenditures were $4.6 billion in the second quarter and $9.5 billion for the first half of 2022. Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE, under the chairmanship of Mr Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has declared the distribution of the second 2022 interim dividend at €0.69/share, similar to the first 2022 interim and an increase of 5% from the interim and the final dividends paid for the 2021 financial year.

The multinational on its website also stated that this increase is in line with the shareholder return policy for the financial year 2022 as announced by the Board in February 2022 and confirmed at the Annual General Meeting of May 25, 2022. It added that the second interim dividend will be paid in cash exclusively.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. The multinational, which is active in more than 130 countries, has more than 100,000 employees, it said. are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible.

