News

Q2: ExxonMobil earns $17.9 billion, TotalEnergies declares dividends

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Exxon Mobil Corporation on Friday announced an estimated second- quarter 2022 earnings of $17.9 billion, or $4.21 per share assuming dilution. The multinational, in a post, on its website, also explained that the second- quarter results included a favourable identified item of nearly $300 million associated with the sale of the Barnett Shale Upstream assets.

It added that capital and exploration expenditures were $4.6 billion in the second quarter and $9.5 billion for the first half of 2022. Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE, under the chairmanship of Mr Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has declared the distribution of the second 2022 interim dividend at €0.69/share, similar to the first 2022 interim and an increase of 5% from the interim and the final dividends paid for the 2021 financial year.

The multinational on its website also stated that this increase is in line with the shareholder return policy for the financial year 2022 as announced by the Board in February 2022 and confirmed at the Annual General Meeting of May 25, 2022. It added that the second interim dividend will be paid in cash exclusively.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. The multinational, which is active in more than 130 countries, has more than 100,000 employees, it said. are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

POWA, Rochas Foundation partner to assist orphans, widows

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) has partnered Rochas Foundation to ameliorate the challenges of orphans and widows of police officers. The partnership was sealed yesterday when POWA officers led by the wife of the Commissioner of Police, FCT, Hajiya Maryam Babaji, paid a visit to the Foundation’s office in Abuja. Babaji, […]
News

FCT Minister tasks Area Council chairman on electorate’s welfare

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

…shares over N2bn to Area Councils Abuja Area Council Chairmen has been advised to use their statutory allocations to better the lots of their electorates, knowing that the period of electioneering campaign and politicking was over. Recall that the six Area Councils in FCT had been in limbo, following some political calculations which kept the […]
News

2023: South-West youths endorse Bello for presidency

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

As the 2023 general election draws nearer, some youths in the South-West part of the country have endorsed the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, as the next president of the country. The youths, who tagged themselves; “GYB2PYB Support Group” (Governor Yahaya Bello to President Yahaya Bello), said it was time for the youth to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica