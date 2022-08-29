Q2’22: Fiscal discipline boosts Coronation Group’s assets to N48bn

Despite overwhelming challenges in the economy, largely propelled by negative market forces, foreign exchange and political depressions, the assets of Coronation Group recorded a considerable growth to N48 billion moving from N40 billion, according to the Q2’22 unaudited interim financial results for the year ended June 30.

According to the results jointly signed by the Group’s Chairman, Mutiu Sunmonu, Managing Director/CEO, Olamide Olajolo, and Executive Director, Finance and Strategy, Oluwole Onasanya and sent to the Nigerian Exchange and shareholders of the Group, Coronation Insurance Plc recorded N11.51 billion Gross Premium Written (GPW) during the period as against N8.31 billion achieved in 2021.

The Group’s Gross Premium Income, the statement indicated, grew from about N6.99 billion in the second quarter of 2021 to N9. 29 billion in the same period in 2022.

The Group’s Net Premium Income grew to N5.71 billion in Q2’22 from N4.61 billion posted in the same period of the previous year; while Net Underwriting Income also increased to N6.26 billion in 2022 from about N5.04 billion made in 2021.

In meeting its contractual obligations as an insurance underwriting firm, Coronation Insurance paid a total claim of N3.17 billion during the reviewed period of 2022 up from N2.86 billion paid in the same period of the previous year; while the Net Claims Expenses reduced to N1.43 billion compared to N2.89 paid in the second quarter of 2021.

To improve profitability, the firm adopted cost-saving strategies resulting in the reduction in the total underwriting expenses from N4.15 billion spent in the review period of 2021 to N2.73 billion in 2022, thereby pushing up underwriting profit to N3.53 billion in Q2, 2022 from N892.05 million recorded in the same period in 2021.

The Group’s Net Income during the review period, according to the statement, rose to N4.63 billion compared to N2.78 billion posted Profit the corresponding period of the previous year, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) and Profit After Tax (PAT) grew to N613.81 million and N490.47 million from N405.65 million and N395 million in the review periods of 2022 and 2021 respectively.

For the records, Coronation has recorded impressive numbers in the past years with the groups net underwriting income growing significantly to N9.66 billion in 2021 against N9.46 billion recorded in the previous year.

While the underwriting expenses reduced to N2.7 1 billion as against N2.98 billon in 2020, the group’s gross premium written stood at N14.1 billion within the period.

Sunmonu pointed out then that the firm also recorded a total underwriting profit of N1.25 billion, while the investment income stood at N1.51 billion. He said that a share capital of N11.99 billion; share premium of N4.61 billion; contingency reserves, N3.66 billion; other reserves, N1.75 billion and total equity, N21.59 billion were recorded in the year.

With reinsurance expenses valued at N3.8 billion, Net premium income stood at N5.3 billion in 2021 from N9.9billion recorded in 2020 while fees and commission income at N642 million in 2021 from N3.9 billion in 2020 drove the net underwriting income to N4.7 billion during the period from N3.9 billion billion the year before.

Recall that the FY’20 consolidated and separate financial statements had shown the group recording 460.53 per cent increase in profit after tax from N214.327 million in 2019 to as much as N1.202 billion in 2020, as well as recording an outstanding performance from a loss position of (N308.98 million) in 2019 to a profit position of N215.492 million in 2020.

The financial statements also showed the company’s gross premium written increasing from N10.709 billion in 2019 to N11.636 billion in 2020, just as the group’s gross premium written appreciated from N15.201 billion in 2019 to N16.186 billion in 2020

