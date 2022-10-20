News Top Stories

Q2’22: Govt’s pension remittances rise 57.3% to N136.79bn

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Total assets now N14.42trn

The public sector’s contributions to pension assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in the second quarter of this year maintained an uptrend by 57.29 per cent, amounting to N136.79 billion. According to the report by the industry regulator, National Pension Commission (PenCom), the total pension contributions remitted to individual RSAs in Q2’22 stood at N238.75 billion. The Commisson noted that: “Out of this total, the public sector accounted for N136.79 billion or 57.29 per cent, while the private sector contributed N101.96 billion or 42.71 per cent.

“The cumulative pension contributions from inception to the end of the second quarter of 2022 amounted to N8.01 trllion, which is an increase from N7.77 trillion as at the end of Q1’22.” Although the total pension assets currently stands at N14.425 trillion as at August, the Commission in the second quarter report noted that the aggregate pension contributions of the public sector increased from N4.02 trillion in Q1’22 to N4.15 trillion as at the end of 02’22.

Similarly, the aggregate pension contributions of the private sector also increased from N3.76 trillion in Q1’22 to N3.86 trillion as at the end of Q2’22. Furrher on the contributions received, it pointed out that the ranking of PFAs by cumulative pension contributions received from the inception of the CPS to the end of Q2’22 indicated that the top five ranked PFAs received 69.76 per cent of the total contributions as at the end of Q2’22.

“Similarly, the top 10 ranked PFAs accounted for 86.63 per cent of the total contributions. In comparison, the bottom five and bottom 10 PFAs accounted for 3.98 per cent and 11.98 per cent of the total pension contributions, respectively. During the period under review, the composition of investments in FGN Securities were as follows: FGN Bonds: 92.36 per cent; Treasury Bills: 5.28 per cent; and Agency Bonds, Sukuk and Green Bonds accounting for 2.36 per cent. The industry Net Asset Value (NAV) as at reporting date increased by 2.80 per cent (N388.98 billion) to N14.27 trillion compared toa NAV of N13.88 trillion as at March 31, 2022.

“The growth in Q2’22 was lower than the growth of N453.76 billion (3.38%) recorded in 01’22. The growth was mainly due to contributions received and interest income, which was partly offset by depreciation in the prices of FGN bonds and equities during the period. “The value of investments in quoted ordinary shares (domestic and foreign) stood at N1.069 Trillion (7.48% of total assets under management), indicating a net increase of N12.53 billion (1.19%) compared to N1.06 billion as at March 31, 2022.

“The increase in the value of investments in domestic quoted equities, was primarily due to the appreciation in the prices of some stocks during the reporting period, as the Nigerian Stock Exchange Pension Index (NSE-PI) appreciated by 6.99 per cent in Q2’22. Over the years, the regulator has reassured of its commitment to ensuring the safety of the over N14.27 trillion pension fund assets. The Commission said it was taking strategic steps to encourage more participation of workers from the informal sector of the economy in the Micro Pension Plan in order to expand the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The Director-General, National Pension Commission, Mrs. Aisha Dahir- Umar, stated that the objective was to bring in to the CPS, Nigerians working in the informal sector and those who are self employed through the Micro Pension Plan (MPP). She said: “It is of utmost importance to educate the media on the MPP and enlist your support to make the plan popular amongst informal sector workers and the self-employed. She added that the Commission’s directive to increase the Minimum Regulatory Capital (Shareholders’ Fund) from N1 billion to N5 billion. was to ramp up the capacity of the Pension Fund Administrators to manage the increasing number of registered contributors, and the value of pension fund assets.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

SON indicts Customs over influx of fake goods into Nigerian ports

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has said that lack of joint-examination of cargoes at the ports with Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is responsible for the influx of fake products into Nigerian market. The Director-General of the Organisation, Mallam Farouk Salim, dropped the hint during the destruction of some imported goods, which include substandard electric […]
News

ECOWAS: Osinbajo departs Nigeria for Ghana

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), will leave Abuja, the nation’s capital Tuesday morning for Accra, Ghana to attend an Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the situation in Mali. Prof. Osinbajo, who is representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the summit, will join other leaders in the sub-region to […]
News

Senate passes Electricity Bill to boost power distribution

Posted on Author Chukwu David

seeks increased investments, reform of Electricity industry The Senate, yesterday, passed the Electricity Bill, 2022, following the Chamber’s consideration of a report by its Committee on Power. The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue North East), in his presentation, explained that the bill sought to, amongst others, provide an ideal legal and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica