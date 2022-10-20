Q2’22: Govt’s pension remittances rise 57.3% to N136.79bn

Total assets now N14.42trn

The public sector’s contributions to pension assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in the second quarter of this year maintained an uptrend by 57.29 per cent, amounting to N136.79 billion. According to the report by the industry regulator, National Pension Commission (PenCom), the total pension contributions remitted to individual RSAs in Q2’22 stood at N238.75 billion. The Commisson noted that: “Out of this total, the public sector accounted for N136.79 billion or 57.29 per cent, while the private sector contributed N101.96 billion or 42.71 per cent.

“The cumulative pension contributions from inception to the end of the second quarter of 2022 amounted to N8.01 trllion, which is an increase from N7.77 trillion as at the end of Q1’22.” Although the total pension assets currently stands at N14.425 trillion as at August, the Commission in the second quarter report noted that the aggregate pension contributions of the public sector increased from N4.02 trillion in Q1’22 to N4.15 trillion as at the end of 02’22.

Similarly, the aggregate pension contributions of the private sector also increased from N3.76 trillion in Q1’22 to N3.86 trillion as at the end of Q2’22. Furrher on the contributions received, it pointed out that the ranking of PFAs by cumulative pension contributions received from the inception of the CPS to the end of Q2’22 indicated that the top five ranked PFAs received 69.76 per cent of the total contributions as at the end of Q2’22.

“Similarly, the top 10 ranked PFAs accounted for 86.63 per cent of the total contributions. In comparison, the bottom five and bottom 10 PFAs accounted for 3.98 per cent and 11.98 per cent of the total pension contributions, respectively. During the period under review, the composition of investments in FGN Securities were as follows: FGN Bonds: 92.36 per cent; Treasury Bills: 5.28 per cent; and Agency Bonds, Sukuk and Green Bonds accounting for 2.36 per cent. The industry Net Asset Value (NAV) as at reporting date increased by 2.80 per cent (N388.98 billion) to N14.27 trillion compared toa NAV of N13.88 trillion as at March 31, 2022.

“The growth in Q2’22 was lower than the growth of N453.76 billion (3.38%) recorded in 01’22. The growth was mainly due to contributions received and interest income, which was partly offset by depreciation in the prices of FGN bonds and equities during the period. “The value of investments in quoted ordinary shares (domestic and foreign) stood at N1.069 Trillion (7.48% of total assets under management), indicating a net increase of N12.53 billion (1.19%) compared to N1.06 billion as at March 31, 2022.

“The increase in the value of investments in domestic quoted equities, was primarily due to the appreciation in the prices of some stocks during the reporting period, as the Nigerian Stock Exchange Pension Index (NSE-PI) appreciated by 6.99 per cent in Q2’22. Over the years, the regulator has reassured of its commitment to ensuring the safety of the over N14.27 trillion pension fund assets. The Commission said it was taking strategic steps to encourage more participation of workers from the informal sector of the economy in the Micro Pension Plan in order to expand the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The Director-General, National Pension Commission, Mrs. Aisha Dahir- Umar, stated that the objective was to bring in to the CPS, Nigerians working in the informal sector and those who are self employed through the Micro Pension Plan (MPP). She said: “It is of utmost importance to educate the media on the MPP and enlist your support to make the plan popular amongst informal sector workers and the self-employed. She added that the Commission’s directive to increase the Minimum Regulatory Capital (Shareholders’ Fund) from N1 billion to N5 billion. was to ramp up the capacity of the Pension Fund Administrators to manage the increasing number of registered contributors, and the value of pension fund assets.

