Q2,22: Nigeria's foreign trade transactions hit N12.84trn

Nigeria recorded a total foreign trade worth N12.84 trillion in the second quarter of 2022, representing a 32.2 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period of 2021 (N9.71 trillion), National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed in its foreign trade data for second quarter 2022 released yesterday. Its total export stood at N7.4 trillion of which re-exports stood at N9.63 billion, while total imports stood at N5,435.01 billion.

In the quarter under review, total exports increased by 4.31 per cent when compared to the first quarter of 2022 (N7,100.46 billion) and by 47.55 per cent of the value recorded in the second quarter of 2021 (N5,019.68 billion). On the other hand, total imports decreased by 7.89 per cent in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to the value recorded in the first quarter of 2022 (N5,900.83 billion) but grew by 15.83 per cent when compared to the value recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2021 (N4,692.33 billion).

Re-exports in the second quarter of 2022, which stood at N9.63 billion, decreased when compared to the same quarter of 2021 (N64.39 billion) and also, in the first quarter of 2022 (N115.80 billion) by 85.05% and 91.68 per cent respectively. In the quarter under review, the top five re-export destinations were Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Cameroun and Turkey.

 

