Q2’23: Geregu Power eyes N18.17bn revenue

Geregu Power Plc has stated that it targets to generate N18.17 billion in revenue in the second quarter ending June 2023. The power company in its Q2 2023 earnings forecast released via the Nigerian Exchange also plans to generate N8.79 billion in gross profits. It also projected a profit before and after tax of N6.94 billion and N4.84 billion, respectively. According to the release, it also projected N7.20bn for operating profits, and N2.10bn as forecasted taxation for the period.
