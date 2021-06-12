Business

Q3, 2021: Jaiz Bank targets N6.93bn revenue

Non-interest Bank, Jaiz Bank Plc, has said it hopes to achieve a Gross Revenue of about N6.93billion at the end of the third quarter financial period ending September 2011. The bank made the disclosure in its Earnings forecast for the period made available to the Nigerian Exchange Limited this week.

The bank said it will achieve a Profit after Tax (PAT) of N994.88million while Profit after Tax (PBT) will be N1.11billion come September 30, 2011. Breakdown of the expected performance of the bank in third quarter showed that Net Impairment charges will stand at N750million as Net Revenue from Funds is expected to hit N5.03billion. Net Operating Expenses will be N4.64billion, Operating Expenses, N3.53billion and Other Income, N359million. Meanwhile, financial result of Jaiz Bank Plc for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021, show that the Bank’s gross revenue increased by 43 percent over the same period last year, from N4.18 billion to N5.99 billion.

Profit before taxation increased significantly by 54 percent which amounted to N979.17 million as against N636.69 million recorded in the same period last year. Jaiz Bank, as the premier Non-Interest Bank in Nigeria is expected to maintain the remarkable earnings streak and its leading position of the Non-Interest Banks in Nigeria. In the last financial year Jaiz Bank paid out over N833 million as dividend to its shareholders. Meanwhile, the Bank’s earnings per share increased from 1.88 kobo in the first quarter of 2020 to 2.82 kobo in the first quarter of 2021.

