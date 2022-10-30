News

Q3 2022: Chevron posts $11.2 billion earnings

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Chevron Corporation has posted earnings of $11.2 billion for the third quarter of 2022. This represents $5.1billion increase when compared with $6.1 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

Sales and other operating revenues in third quarter 2022 were $64 billion, compared to $43 billion same period last year.

The multinational oil company, during the quarter, paid dividends of $2.7 billion (6 per cent higher per share than third quarter 2021), increased investments by over 50 per cent from last year, paid down debt for the sixth consecutive quarter, and repurchased $3.75 billion of shares (more than 1 per cent of shares outstanding).

Chevron’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Wirth, expressed delight over the corporation’sfinancial feat.

He said: “We delivered another quarter of strong financial performance with return on capital employed of 25 per cent,”

“At the same time, we’re increasing investments and growing energy supplies, with our Permian production reaching another quarterly record.

“We’ve also taken important steps to position both our traditional and new energy businesses to help meet the world’s growing demand for our products

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Bashir Tofa buried in Kano

Posted on Author Reporter

  The body of the former Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the June 12, 1993 election, Bashir Othman Tofa, who died in the wee hours of Monday, has been buried. The burial, in conformity with the tenants of Islam, took place before a mammoth crowd in Kano. Tofa had contested […]
News Top Stories

Six killed, 4 injured in auto crash, flood in Ogun, Kwara

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Stephen Femi Oni

No fewer than six people were killed while four others were injured in an auto crash which occurred on Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway and flood in Ilorin Kwara State with property worth millions of Naira destroyed on Saturday. Two were killed while four others sustained injuries in the crash which involved a Nissan Cabster and a […]
News

Diri: RMAFC deducting Bayelsa funds in favour of Rivers unacceptable

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday flayed the deduction of the state’s revenue by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in favour of Rivers State, following a high court ruling. Governor Diri said the hurried implementation of the ruling was unacceptable and subjudice as the state’s appeal was pending at the Supreme Court. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica