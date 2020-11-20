Business Top Stories

Q3: GTBank reports N167.4bn profit

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Guaranty Trust Bank plc has released its unaudited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020 to the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges. The third quarter result shows improved performance across key financial metrics, reaffirming the bank’s capability to navigate the current economic challenges occasioned by impact of COVID 19 on world economies. The performance reflects its position as one of the leading and best managed financial institutions in Africa.

The group reported profit before tax of N167.4billion, representing a decrease of 1.9 per cent over N170.7billion recorded in the corresponding period of September 2019 and an improvement on the 5.2 per cent dip posted in H1-2020 relative to H1-2019. Loan and deposit book, however, grew by 4.5 per cent and 25.1 per cdbt from N1.502trillion and N2.640trillion recorded as at December 2019 to N1.569trillion and N3.303trillion in September 2020 respectively.

Guaranty Trust Bank’s balance sheet remained well structured, diversified and resilient with total assets and shareholders’ funds closing at N4.574trillion and N755.5billion respectively. Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remained very strong, closing at 23.9 per cent, while Asset quality was sustained as NPL ratio and Cost of Risk (COR) closed at 6.5 per cent and 0.6 per cent in September 2020 from 6.5 per cent and 0.3 per cent in December 2019 respectively.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate to FG: Stop excessive borrowing to fund projects

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, cautioned the Federal Government against excessive borrowing to fund infrastructure projects in its annual budget to avoid slipping back into the debt trap that haunted Nigeria many years ago. Lawan, who gave the warning after the Senate considered and approved the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and […]
Business Top Stories

Report: FG’s $1.5bn World Bank loan delayed over reforms

Posted on Author Reporter

*Sticky points: Fuel subsidy and exchange rate The World Bank is unlikely to approve a much-needed $1.5 billion for Nigeria in August as planned due to concerns over desired reforms, three sources familiar with the talks told Reuters. A delay in financing from multilateral lenders could leave Africa’s biggest economy and top oil producer, battered […]
Business

Institute partners bank on tech-based start-ups

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Standard Bank Group, has continued with its partnership with the Founder Institute Lagos to support entrepreneurs using technology to solve some of the continent’s most pressing challenges.   Founder Institute recently held the first online graduation cere mony    stagged, “Velocity Mini” to celebrate the Cohort II graduates who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: