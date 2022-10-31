Q3’22: 11 banks make N553.33bn from fee, commission

Eleven of the 14 feposit money banks (DMBs) listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) earned a total of N553.33 billion from fee and commission income in the first nine months of this year, a 13.87per cent improvement over the N485.96 billion that the made earned in the corresponding period of 2021, their unaudited results for the period ended September 30, 2022, show.

The 11 DMBs include the country’s five Tier 1 lenders- Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), United Bank for Africa (UBA) and FBN Holdings. Others are Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Fidelity Bank, Sterling Bank, Union Bank of Nigeria, Wema Bank and Unity Bank.

Nigerian lenders derive their fee and commission income from account maintenance charges, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) charges, fees from other electronic banking channels, letters of credit commission, remittances fees, card-based fees, fees from brokerage commission and financial advisory fees, among others.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the unaudited financial state- confiments for the period ended September 30, 2022, released by the 11 DMBs, show that Zenith Bank led the other 10 banks in the amount made from fees and commission during the period, as its net fee commission income stood at N100.06billion compared with N78.30billion in the corresponding period of 2021.

It was followed by Access Bank, which reported net fee and commission income of N95.18billion in its nine-month September 2022 financial statement as against N88.72billion in the equivalent period of last year.

FBN Holdings’ Q3’22 financial statements show net fee and commission income of N90.99billion compared with N85.89billion that the lender made in the corresponding period of 2021.

UBA reported net fee and commission income of N82.22billion for the first nine months of this year compared with N67.92billion in Q3’21.

GTCO also reported an improvement in its net fee and commission income for the period under review( N58.31billion) as against N51.83billion in Q3’21.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings led the pack of Tier 2 lenders as it reported net fee and commission income of N68.45 billion in its unaudited 9month September 2022 financial statements compared with N60.95billion in the corresponding period of last year.

It was followed by Fidelity Bank, which reported N15.60billion as net fee and commission income in the first nine months of this year, as against N15.72billion in Q3’21.

Sterling Bank’s financial statements show that it made N15.58billion in net fee and commission income in Q3’22 compared with N13.01 billion in the corresponding period of 2021.

Similarly, Wema Bank’s net fee and commission income increased to N12.02billion in the first nine months of this year from N8.72billion in the corresponding period of last year.

Union Bank reported a marginal drop in its net fee and commission income to N9.59 billion in Q3’22 from N10.34billion in the equivalent period of last year.

At N5.34billion, Unity Bank’s fee and commission income in the first nine months of this year is N776.93million more than the N4.56 billion that the lender earned in the corresponding period of 2021.

Analysts note that with the harsh economic climate negatively impacting the lending environment, DMBs have in recent years increasingly turned to generating income from digital channels such as, Point Of Sales (POS) terminals, mobile applications, USSD channels and online banking.

Also, official data shows that banks’ revenue generated from electronic banking channels fees, has been boosted by the rapid growth in e-payments occasioned by the 2020 Covid-19 crisis.

For instance, in its report titled, “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics”, the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), stated that “Covid-19 changed the e-payments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of government-imposed lockdowns.”

In May, the Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aishah Ahmad, said that electronic transactions in the country jumped by 66 per cent to N330 trillion in December 2021 from N198.61 trillion at the end of 2020.

Indeed, given that data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates that in the first nine months of 2020, the country’s lenders made a total of N401.35 billion from fees and commission, it means that what DMBs have earned from this source of income in Q3’22 is already significantly higher than what they took in Q3’20 even without taking into account the Q3’22 financial statements of lenders such as First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Jaiz Bank.

