Q3’22 GDP: ‘FG must fix macroeconomic headwinds bedevilling economy’

Following the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s report that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth dipped to 2.25 per cent in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, from 3.54 per cent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), has said there is need for the Federal Government to fix the headwinds that have been bedeviling the economy in recent times.

The CPPE identified the headwinds to include instability, heightening inflationary pressures, currency depreciation, foreign exchange illiquidity, surging energy cost, weakening purchasing power, legacy structural constraints, lingering insecurity, and crippling trade facilitation issues. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, in a chat with New Telegraph, in Lagos, explained that the growth decline of 2.25 per cent reflected the diverse headwinds that have been bedeviling the Nigerian economy. Yusuf noted that the GDP report indicated sectors that expanded, those that slowed, others that contracted and sectors that plunged into recession. According to him, those sectors that posted two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth were segments of the economy that are experiencing much deeper crisis of recovery.

They include the oil and gas sector, oil refining, textiles and railways. These sectors are plagued by challenges of insecurity, wrong policy choices, structural impediments, plunge in productivity and corruption. To fix the economy and address sectors that are in recession, sectors that slowed and those that have contracted, the economist said there was a need to put in place reforms and intervention measures. However, some of the measures recommended by the CPPE boss include reforming the foreign exchange market to inspire investor confidence, addressing the challenges of insecurity, addressing the challenges of logistics, taking urgent steps to tame inflation and boosting purchasing power of the citizens, accelerating the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, reforming the monetary policies, creative support for small businesses to promote economic inclusion, accelerating efforts to ensure domestic refining of petroleum products, fiscal reforms, which prioritise infrastructural development and transparency in the budgetary process.

Speaking further, the former director-general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) noted that the following sectors expanded in the Q3 2022; agricultural, which grew by 1.34 per cent, chemical and pharmaceutical, 11.09 per cent, iron and steel, 2.99 per cent, electrical and electronics – 2.56 per cent, motor assembly – 2.69 per cent, construction – 5.52 per cent, trade – 5.08 per cent, ICT – 10.53 per cent, metal ores – 36.24 per cent, non metallic products – 4 per cent, quarry/ other minerals – 39.6 per cent, insurance – 19.9 per cent, real estate – 4.56 per cent, motion pictures and music – 22.4 per cent. Yusuf said: “It is noteworthy that motion pictures & music, insurance, chemical & pharmaceutical and ICT out performed other sectors in growth outcomes, compared to second quarter figures. “Meanwhile, some of the sectors witnessed remarkable rebounds. “Motor assembly sector rebounded from Nonmetallic a contraction of 6 per cent in second quarter to a positive growth 22.4 per cent in the third quarter; metal ores rose form a negative growth of 25.5 per cent in the second quarter to a positive growth territory of 36 per cent in the third quarter. “Other impressive sectoral rebounds are insurance sector from seven per cent growth in Q2 to 19 per cent in Q3, Quarry from 22.2 per cent in Q2 to 39.6 per cent in Q3, motion pictures and music from a contraction of 6 per cent in Q2 to a positive growth of 22.4 per cent in Q3.” According to the GDP report, there are sectors that suffered contractions; the food and beverage sector, which is one of the most shocking contracted by 4.05 per cent.

