Business

Q3’22: Jaiz Bank increases income by 26%

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Jaiz Bank’s profit rose more than 14 per cent in the third quarter of the financial year 2022, according to its latest regulatory filing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). The strong bottom line was supported by healthy income from financing contracts which printed at N15.62 billion, about 46.12 pet cent above N10.69 billion reported in the comparable period last year.

In the non-interest banking space in Nigeria, Jaiz Bank controls over 62 per cent assets, which is supported by its robust gross income of N23.74 billion as at end of September 2022 from N18.78 billion at the end of September 2021, representing 26.34 per cent increment. Jaiz Bank’s unaudited results show that profit for the period increased by 14.59 per cent from N2.99 billion declared in September 2021 to N3.26 billion at the end of September 2022. Supported by growth in other operating income, fees and commission receipts, Jaiz Bank’s total income jumped by 23 per cent to N16.03 billion in September 2022 from N13.02 billion in September 2021.

The outing pushed earnings per share higher by 6.16 per cent, from 9.09 kobo for the third quarter of 2021 to 9.65 kobo at the end of the third quarter of 2022. Management said the bank’s positive earnings result was undoubtedly reassuring to all stakeholders and the public, saying that underscored the role of Jaiz Bank as the leader among the Non-Interest Banking in Nigeria. Speaking on the results, Managing Director/ CEO, Dr. Sirajo Salisu, said the bank remained committed to providing value-creating ethical banking services to its growing customer base. He assured that the bank was positioned to continue its remarkable earnings streak for the remainder of the year, by leveraging on technology and extending its touch points across the country

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Food security: FG wants farmers to embrace technology

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Federal Government has urged farmers to embrace technology and plant improved quality seeds to increase productivity and yield per unit area in its quest to achieve food sufficiency in the country. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, made this appeal during the validation of the Revised National Agriculture Seed Policy in […]
Business

Fed Govt’s energy transition plan faces threats

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s desire to transit from the use of fossil fuels to gas fuels is threatened by scarcity of funds among other problems.   This is evident by the resolves of some of the major financial institutions in Europe and America not to showing willingness in advancing credit facility to developing countries, especially Nigeria, which are […]
Business

Fitch: Over 60% of global bank rating outlook negative

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The balance of outlooks globally has turned sharply negative since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Fitch Ratings’ new interactive country-by-country map of bank rating trends.   The report shows that the proportion of bank ratings on Negative Outlook or Rating Watch Negative (RWN) shot up to over 60per cent at end-1H’20 from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica