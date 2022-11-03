Q3’22: Jaiz Bank increases income by 26%

Jaiz Bank’s profit rose more than 14 per cent in the third quarter of the financial year 2022, according to its latest regulatory filing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). The strong bottom line was supported by healthy income from financing contracts which printed at N15.62 billion, about 46.12 pet cent above N10.69 billion reported in the comparable period last year.

In the non-interest banking space in Nigeria, Jaiz Bank controls over 62 per cent assets, which is supported by its robust gross income of N23.74 billion as at end of September 2022 from N18.78 billion at the end of September 2021, representing 26.34 per cent increment. Jaiz Bank’s unaudited results show that profit for the period increased by 14.59 per cent from N2.99 billion declared in September 2021 to N3.26 billion at the end of September 2022. Supported by growth in other operating income, fees and commission receipts, Jaiz Bank’s total income jumped by 23 per cent to N16.03 billion in September 2022 from N13.02 billion in September 2021.

The outing pushed earnings per share higher by 6.16 per cent, from 9.09 kobo for the third quarter of 2021 to 9.65 kobo at the end of the third quarter of 2022. Management said the bank’s positive earnings result was undoubtedly reassuring to all stakeholders and the public, saying that underscored the role of Jaiz Bank as the leader among the Non-Interest Banking in Nigeria. Speaking on the results, Managing Director/ CEO, Dr. Sirajo Salisu, said the bank remained committed to providing value-creating ethical banking services to its growing customer base. He assured that the bank was positioned to continue its remarkable earnings streak for the remainder of the year, by leveraging on technology and extending its touch points across the country

