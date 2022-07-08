Business

Q3’22: MAN frets over rising energy costs

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised the alarm that the outlook for the country’s manufacturing sector in the third quarter of 2022 will see aggravated production costs over rising energy costs with diesel above N800/litre, Jet-A1 at N710 per litre and PMS selling above the government regulated price of N165/litre. Consequently, the Association has advised the Federal Government that the malaise in the country’s macroeconomic may restrain manufacturing and lead to eventual job losses in the real sector of the economy in Q3’22 since many firms have been overstretched beyond managing to remain in production.

MAN pointed out that rate hikes alone would not curb the inflationary pressure, but the need to pay attention to supplyside support to cushion rising production costs due to the high cost of energy and raw materials. Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, gave this warning in a chat with New Telegraph correspondent while speaking on the expectations in Q3’22 and its implications for the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in Lagos. Ajayi-Kadir explained that many firms should be bracing for hard times in production and capacity utilisation in Q3 because of inconsistencies in government policy, especially in terms of policy summersaults that is fueling higher production costs.

He said: “In the third quarter, many factors will weigh on growth such as CBN’s rate hike as well as the rate hikes by other central banks around the world; rising energy costs with diesel above N800/litre, Jet-A1 at N710 per litre and PMS selling above government regulated price of N165/ litre. These price levels will continue to aggravate production costs, which may lead to restrained manufacturing and eventual job losses. On the possible outcome in Q3’22, the MAN DG stated: “The worsening security situation in many parts of the country will continue to threaten agricultural production, manufacturing value chains and logistics.

“We expect to experience some fiscal constraints because of debt overhang accompanied by a high debt service burden and heavy subsidy costs. “There are therefore heightened fears of contracting output, constrained production and recession risks as we navigate the murky waters of 2022.” Speaking further on the global scene, the industrialist said the combined forces of inflation, weakening growth, worsening disruption to supply chains due to the war in Ukraine and the fragile recovery from the COVID-19 lockdowns in some economies, had all heightened the concerns about stagflation, worsened poverty and recession.

He said: “Central banks across the world have continued to struggle with controlling inflation and supporting their economies with extramonetary interventions towards rebuilding supply chains and reduction in production costs. Inflation in the Euro Zone rose to 8.6 per cent as of June 2022 and the United States’ economy recorded a 40- year high at 8.6 per cent as of May 2022.” According to the World Bank, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has worsened the harm caused by COVID-19 by disrupting economic activities, investments, and global trade in the near term, which may lead to a prolonged period of weak growth and high inflation in the world over. Global growth is projected to crash from 5.7 per cent in 2021 to 2.9 per cent in 2022. Low growth will likely remain low up to 2023-2024, depending on the length of disruptions and the effectiveness of policy interventions.

 

