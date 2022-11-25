Q3’22: Nigeria’s GDP growth decreases by 1.78%

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), yesterday, confirmed a dip in the third quarter 2022 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 1.78 per cent. This represents a decrease from the 4.03 per cent growth rate recorded in Q3’21 and 1.29 per cent drop relative to the 3.54 per cent recorded in Q2’22. However, quarter-onquarter, real GDP grew at 9.68 per cent in Q3’22, reflecting a higher economic activity in the quarter than the preceding quarter. On a year-on-year basis, the GDP grew by 25 per cent in real terms in the third quarter of 2022. “In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N52.255 million in nominal terms.

This performance is higher when compared to the third quarter of 2021, which recorded an aggregate GDP of N45.113 million, indicating a yearon- year nominal growth rate of 15.83 per cent. “The nominal GDP growth rate in Q3’22 was higher relative to the 15.41 per cent growth recorded in the third quarter of 2021 and higher compared to the 15.03 per cent growth recorded in the preceding quarter,” NBS explained. On sector by sector analysis, the oil sector suffered a production decline.

The nation in the third quarter of 2022 recorded an average daily oil production of 1.20 million barrels per day (mbpd), lower than the daily average production of 1.57mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2021 by 0.37mbpd and lower than the second quarter of 2022 production volume of 1.43 mbpd by 0.24mbpd. NBS said real growth in the oil sector was -22.67 per cent (year-on-year) in Q3’22, indicating a decrease of 11.94 per cent points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2021. Growth also decreased by 10.91 per cent points when compared to Q2’22, which was -11.77 per cent. Quarter-on-quarter, the oil sector recorded a growth rate of -1.80 per cent in Q3’22.

The oil sector contributed 5.66 per cent to the total real GDP in Q3’22, down from the figures recorded in the corresponding period of 2021 and the preceding quarter, where it contributed 7.49 per cent and 6.33 per cent respectively.

The non-oil sector grew by 4.27 per cent in real terms during the reference quarter (Q3 2022). The rate was lower by 1.18 per cent points compared to the rate recorded in the same quarter of 2021 and 0.50 per cent points lower than the second quarter of 2022. The non-oil sector was driven in the third quarter of 2022 mainly by Information and Communication (Telecommunication); trade; transportation (road transport); financial and insurance (Financial Institutions); agriculture (crop production) and real estate, accounting for positive GDP growth.

“In real terms, the nonoil sector contributed 94.34 per cent to the nation’s GDP in the third quarter of 2022, higher than the share recorded in the third quarter of 2021, which was 92.51 per cent and higher than the second quarter of 2022 recorded as 93.67 per cent,” NBS said. The agricultural sector in the third quarter of 2022 grew by 1.34 per cent (yearon- year) in real terms, an increase of 0.12% points from the corresponding period of 2021, and an increase of 0.14 per cent points from the preceding quarter which recorded a growth rate of 1.20 per cent. It grew on a quarter-on- quarter basis at 40.02 per cent.

“However, the sector contributed 29.67 per cent to overall GDP in real terms in Q3’22, lower than the contribution in the third quarter of 2021 and higher than the second quarter of 2022, which stood at 29.94 per cent and 23.24 per cent respectively. Manufacturing sector in the third quarter of 2022 recorded at 2.20 per cent (year-on-year), 30.53 per cent points lower than the figure recorded in the corresponding period of 2021 (32.73%) and 3.01 per cent points lower than the preceding quarter figure of 5.21 per cent. Quarter-on-Quarter growth, the sector recorded 23.15 per cent during the quarter. The contribution of manufacturing to nominal GDP in the third quarter of 2022 was 13.75 per cent, lower than the figure recorded in the corresponding period of 2021 at 15.59 per cent and higher than the second quarter of 2022 at 12.97 per cent.

“Real GDP growth in the manufacturing sector in the third quarter of 2022 was -1.91 per cent (year-on-year), lower than the same quarter of 2021 and lower than the preceding quarter by 6.20 per cent points and 4.91 per cent points respectively. “The growth rate of the sector on a quarter-onquarter basis stood at 8.95 per cent. “The Real contribution to GDP in the 2022 third quarter was 8.59 per cent, lower than the 8.96 per cent recorded in the third quarter of 2021 and lower than the 8.65 per cent recorded in the second quarter of 2022,” NBS explained.

